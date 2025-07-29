EFCC arrest 7 Chinese, four Nigerians for illegal ilmenite mining

EFCC

By Egufe Yafugborhi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 11 suspects, including seven Chinese, for alleged illegal mining of ilmenite in Akwa Ibom state.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, stated yesterday that Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the anti-graft agency apprehended the suspects on Thursday last week at Emem-Asuk, Eastern Obolo Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

Oyewale said, “The Chinese suspects are Yang Chaobao, 32, Zhong Dun Yi , 33, Cheng Jiang , 35, Zhong Dun Long , 37, Pan Peiming , 33, Lai Yiping, 37 and Zhu Lekun, 35.

“Their Nigerian accomplices are: David Israel, 18, Jonah Bartholomew Jim , 24, Samuel Samuel Timothy, 20, and a female translator named Comfort Gabriel Ajaga , 23.

“They are operating in the Eastern Obolo area, where they were arrested whilst setting up mining equipment at a second location. They were already engaged in the illegal activities at their first location, mining ilmenite, locally called black sand.”

The only female among the suspects said her only connection to the illegal miners was her proficiency in speaking Mandarin, a widely spoken language in China.

“I am a student studying Chinese language at a Learning Centre in Anambra State and I only work with them as a translator”, she said.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation”, Oyewale further stated.

