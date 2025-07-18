Education Minister hails Tinubu for renaming UNIMAID after Buhari

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has commended President Bola Tinubu for immortalising the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, in Abuja on Friday.

He said this honour was through the renaming of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, as Muhammadu Buhari University of Maiduguri.

“The Ministry of Education is deeply honoured that the sector has been chosen as the channel through which the late President’s legacy will be permanently enshrined.

“President Tinubu’s decision reflects not only deep empathy and respect but also a firm belief in education as the bedrock of national development.

” His commitment to human capital development is unwavering and consistent with the path of national renewal that Buhari championed,” Alausa said.

He added that the symbolic gesture underscored the administration’s recognition of education as a cornerstone for sustainable development and national identity.

Alausa reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to upholding the values of service, integrity, and excellence that both late President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu exemplify.

Tinubu made a formal announcement during a special session of the expanded Federal Executive Council (FEC) convened to honour the legacy of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

National leaders, including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; governors, Ministers, and Heads of Service of the Federation, paid heartfelt tributes.

Vanguard News