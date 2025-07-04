Education is the greatest investment any nation can make — Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu

Former Labour Party presidential candidate and leading figure in the emerging opposition coalition ahead of 2027, Mr. Peter Obi, has reaffirmed that the most critical investment any nation can make is in education, not natural resources.

Obi made this assertion during a visit to St. John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, where he celebrated the school’s recent victory at the inaugural UK-Nigeria Debate Championship, defeating top secondary schools from both countries.

Commending the students and staff for their feat, Obi described their victory as a source of national pride and a shining example of what Nigerian youth can achieve when given the right foundation. He donated ₦10 million to support infrastructural development at the college.

“A sound learning environment remains essential if our children are to compete globally,” Obi said. “Their achievement brought pride not only to Anambra State but to all of Nigeria.”

He encouraged the students to remain focused and see their success as a collective triumph for all young Nigerians, noting that the future of the country rests in their hands.

Obi also applauded the efforts of the school’s proprietor, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Fr. Ebube Muonso), for his visionary leadership and commitment to both academic excellence and moral development.

“What Fr. Obimma is doing is exactly what the government should be doing,” Obi said. “But sadly, Nigeria’s government has failed to prioritize education and other critical areas of development. Instead, resources are being wasted on frivolous displays of wealth.”

Addressing reporters after the school tour, Obi warned that Nigeria’s underdevelopment stems from its poor investment in education, not from a lack of natural resources.

“If oil made a country rich, Venezuela would be the richest country in the world,” he said. “Nigeria is underdeveloped because we don’t invest in the driver of development—education.”

He stressed that true national development can only happen through deliberate and consistent investment in education, which builds human capital and drives innovation.

Obi, who disclosed that he visits at least one school every day, said his personal outreach to educational institutions is driven by a belief that “building humanity through education is the fastest way to transform society.”

“I will be in another school on Monday and yet another on Tuesday,” he said. “If your life is not spent building others, then it’s a wasted effort.”

The former Anambra State governor’s remarks come amid growing criticism of government spending priorities and calls for increased support for the education sector.