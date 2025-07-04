Edo generates N52.6b in six months – EIRS chairman

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Chairman, Edo State Inland Revenue Service (EIRS), Otunba Oladele Bankole-Balogun on Thursday said the Service has generated N52.6 billion into the coffers of the state in the last six months.

Bankole-Balogun stated this at a press briefing on EIRS’ half-year performance review, where he said the Service has been building on the foundation laid by the previous boards, adopted automation in tax collection and administration, staff training and others.

He said the Board under him has also resolved some issues in the early life of the board including resolution of issues they had with burrow pit owners and private schools in the early days of the Board which he said has been resolved.

According to him, the generated revenue was a 46 percent increase in what was generated within the same period in 2024 in which it raked N36.1bn.

He stated that the EIRS would continue to widen the tax net in the state even as he urged people to pay taxes as a civic duty and that the collaboration with the judiciary led to the recovery of tax liabilities owed the state government.

Speaking on the Nigeria Tax Reform Law recently signed by President Bola Tinubu, Bankole-Balogun said the EIRS would intensify its public enlightenment efforts to ensure taxpayers were fully aware of the changes and how they affect them.

According to him, “Our commitment is sacrosanct. To build a sustainable Edo State. The road ahead may be tough. We invite all stakeholders to join us to build tax compliance and see taxation not as a burden but a patriotic one. Truly a new Edo has risen under Okpebholo.

“We are committed to delivering value-added services, improving transparency, and strengthening the tax system to build a sustainable Edo State-one where tax revenue powers development, and development rewards taxpayers.

“Our job is dynamic. It is not possible to bring everybody within the tax net. It is a progressive thing. We pulled in 1900 people into the tax net within the period. We are going to look to organisations to give us information so that we can bring them in.

“We are hoping we will continue to improve our tax base. We believe we will be focusing more on the big income earners who will now contribute according to the new law. The focus is not on the low income earner. With a bit more creativity and technology we will continue to improve our tax collection”.