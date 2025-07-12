Edo factional PDP congratulates Okpebholo on Supreme Court victory

Governor Monday Okpebholo

..Pledges Constructive Engagement

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the party’s South-South National Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, has congratulated Governor Monday Okpebholo on his Supreme Court victory affirming his election.

The commendation was issued in a statement by the factional chairman of the Edo PDP, Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, Esq., who expressed the group’s readiness to serve as a constructive and responsible opposition committed to the development of the state.

Ogieva-Okunbor stated, “On behalf of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Working Caretaker Committee, I extend our profound gratitude to all our dedicated members, supporters, and stakeholders for their unwavering support and resilience in advancing the ideals of our party.”

He acknowledged the July 10, 2025, Supreme Court ruling that struck out the PDP’s case against the outcome of the September 21, 2024, gubernatorial election and urged members of the party and the people of Edo State to remain calm and focused.

“While we respect the decision of the apex court, this moment calls for reflection, unity, and renewed determination to rebuild and strengthen our party for the tasks ahead,” he added.

Demonstrating political maturity, the faction congratulated Governor Okpebholo and pledged to engage his administration constructively.

“In the spirit of democracy and statesmanship, we congratulate His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and reaffirm our commitment to constructive engagement in the pursuit of good governance,” the statement read.

The faction further promised to support people-oriented policies while offering principled opposition when needed, stressing, “Our approach shall be guided by maturity, patriotism, and an unwavering focus on policies that uplift the lives of Edo citizens.”

The statement concluded with a call for unity and collaboration, urging residents and stakeholders to join hands in building a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous Edo State.