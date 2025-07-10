Edo election judicial validation portends danger for Nigeria’s democracy – Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki

Former Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, has described the judicial validation of the 2024 governorship election as a grave danger to Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Benin, Obaseki reacted to the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed Monday Okpebholo as the duly elected governor of Edo.

According to him, the matter will be left in God’s hands, expressing faith that only God knows the right time and way to deliver justice and redemption to the people of Edo.

“I am profoundly grateful to the good people of Edo State and Nigerians for their overwhelming support accorded our party, PDP.

” And Its candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, who we believed won the Edo Governorship Election, which took place on Sept. 21, 2024.

“It is based on this conviction and our belief that the results were manipulated that we took steps to seek legal redress.

“Beginning with the election petition tribunal, then the Court of Appeal, and finally, the Supreme Court.

“But unfortunately, and most surprisingly, all the courts have ruled against us.

” Although we strongly disagree with the decision of the Supreme Court, but as adherents to the rule of law, we are bound by their verdict,” he said.

He said: “We want to caution that the iconic manner in which the election was manipulated, coupled with the judicial validation it has received, portends grave danger for Nigeria’s democracy.”

Obaseki, however, encouraged Edo people to keep hope alive as they persisted in the struggle to redeem their fatherland.