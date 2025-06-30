Edo community palace functionary exonerates alleged theft by suspended duke

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A functionary at the palace of the Enogie (duke) of Ologbo in Benin Kingdom has exonerated the suspended enogie of the dukedom, prince Jason Akenzua from alleged withholding of items like laptops, transformers and generators donated by a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Recall that Prince Akenzua was recently invited by the police at Ologbo to clarify the status of the items under his custody before he was suspended.

A palace functionary told Vanguard yesterday that the items were as they were received by Prince Akenzu and nothing has been tampered with.

Although he does not want his name to be mentioned as he said he is not authorised to do so said “The items are there as they were received. The enogie did not tamper with anything”, he said.

He showed the reporter transformers, a mikano generator and other items saying that was how they were brought and they remained intact.

The police in Ologbo had invited Prince Akenzua based on a petition by one Okao N’ said to have been appointed by the Oba of Benin to oversee the community claiming that he had written to the suspended Enogie.