Edo: Aikoriogie hails Okpebholo on Supreme Court Victory

By Benjamin Njoku

Dr. Dennis Osahon Aikoriogie, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, has congratulated Governor Monday Okpebholo on the Supreme Court’s affirmation of his election victory.

Describing the judgment as a win not only for the governor but also for the people of Edo State, Aikoriogie said it reflects the democratic will expressed at the polls. He commended the Supreme Court for upholding truth and justice in its ruling.

“Your unwavering dedication, the bold vision you carry for our dear state, and your proven leadership have been validated yet again,” Aikoriogie stated. “As you continue the task of rebuilding and transforming Edo State under the progressive ideals of our great party, the APC, may you enjoy the wisdom, strength, and divine guidance required to fulfill your mandate.”

He wished Governor Okpebholo continued success as he leads the state forward under the APC platform.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, which alleged corruption and non-compliance during the election. The ruling affirmed the decision of the Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, confirming Okpebholo’s victory.