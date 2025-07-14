ECOWAS Chairman Bio condoles Tinubu, Nigeria over Buhari’s exit

Late Muhammadu Buhari

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Bio, Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has condoled President Bola Tinubu, Nigerians, and the Buhari family over Buhari’s death.

Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria, died on Sunday in a London hospital.

Bio, in a statement issued in Freetown on Monday, described the late former President Buhari as a formidable statesman whose dedication to Nigeria would remain a testament to his legacy.

The ECOWAS Chairman said he recognised with admiration the leadership demonstrated by the late President Buhari during his tenure as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

“It is with profound grief that His Excellency, President Julius Bio, mourns the passing of his dear friend and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, who departed this life on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

“His courageous commitment to the advancement of regional peace, stability, and economic integration was a hallmark of his stewardship.

“During this time of great sorrow, Sierra Leone stands in solidarity with the people of Nigeria. We join all West Africans and the global community in mourning the loss of a true patriot,” Bio said. (NAN)