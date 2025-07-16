Ebie is transforming NDDC, executing projects in N-Delta

• Assures that current Board will complete 4yrs term

The current Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, has been commended for pursuing the ongoing transformation and repositioning of Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

Amb. Chief Godwin Okporoko, JP, Executive Assistant, Security Matters To Delta State Governor, made the commendation recently in Port Harcourt during the celebration of NDDC’s 25 years anniversary.

He also assured that the current Board led by Chiedu Ebie will complete the 4 years term, to enable the Board consolidate and complete projects they have initiated and being executed across the Niger Delta region.

Okporoko, a prominent Urhobo leader, noted that the present Board has erased that negative impression of irregularities, mismanagement, abandoning of projects about the NDDC, adding that the system has changed positively under the Chairman of Chiedu Ebie.

He said, “ before now, the people of Niger Delta had lost confidence in NDDC due to past happenings, but the present Board led by Ebie has successfully restored the confidence of the people on NDDC. We are seeing a transparent, effective and efficient NDDC that is working to make a difference”

According to him, “ The Chiedu Ebie led Board to NDDC has done well. They are executing life changing projects directly benefiting the people, especially the rural communities. The people are feeling the positive impacts of NDDC”

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making a right decision to appoint Chiedu Ebie as Chairman of NDDC in August, 2023, adding that the regional interventionist agency is up and doing.

Okporoko, also the President General, Owahwa Sub-Clan, OML34, Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South LGA, also appreciated the collaboration and efforts of the Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku. NDDC and other member of the Board.

He further appealed to stakeholders and host communities in the region to continue to support the present NDDC Board, to do more in the region.