Drug abuse fuelling Nigeria’s mental health crisis – PSN, NDLEA raise alarm

… Call for urgent reforms

By Peace Ezenwamma

As Nigeria battles a severe and escalating mental health crisis, key stakeholders in the health sector, policymakers, and human rights activists have raised the alarm that the country is facing a hidden epidemic of substance abuse, with one in seven Nigerians aged 15 to 64 involved in drug abuse.

In his submission during the 7th Public Lecture organised by the Board of Fellows, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (BOF-PSN) themed: “Mental Health: A Basic Human Right Crucial to Personal, Community and Socio-Economic Development,” the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), said there was a need for a comprehensive national strategy to address the nation’s mental health challenges.

Marwa, who was the Guest of Honour, said in the past year alone, the agency seized over 200 million pills of Tramadol, arrested 95 drug barons and 66,000 drug traffickers and peddlers, impounded over 11 million kilograms of hard drugs, and secured 12,000 convictions.

He linked the alarming rise in drug abuse to a surge in psychiatric disorders, particularly among the youth.

“Mental health interventions cannot be effective without addressing drug use head-on,” Marwa stated.

He stressed that “every day, we see lives shattered due to trauma, depression, anxiety, and social isolation, which often drive people to drugs.”

He called for robust collaborative efforts involving schools, faith-based institutions, and the media in drug education and mental health awareness campaigns.

Recounting a personal anecdote from his time as Nigeria’s defence adviser to the United Nations, Marwa highlighted the dire consequences of unaddressed mental illness, citing a 1994 incident in Yugoslavia where a mentally disturbed Nigerian officer on a peacekeeping mission killed a colleague.

He emphasised the profound personal and societal cost of drug abuse, pointing to increasing cases of violence and theft among young addicts.

“Behind every drug user is a family in distress and a society bearing the cost of lost productivity, rising healthcare expenses, and social instability,” he lamented.

Marwa also praised the PSN for its efforts in sanitising the pharmaceutical sector, particularly the enactment of the Pharmacists Council Act of 2023, which strengthened regulations against prescription drug misuse.

However, he raised concerns about the unchecked proliferation of illegal patent medicine stores, estimating that over one million operate illegally, many selling controlled substances like Tramadol without prescriptions. He revealed that a 40-foot container of Tramadol is worth N80 billion on the black market, illustrating the massive scale of the illicit trade.

Marwa acknowledged pharmacists as strategic partners in Nigeria’s drug war, promising to consider greater inclusion of pharmacists in NDLEA operations.

“We must keep working together to strengthen prescription regulations and promote responsible medication use. Your profession sits at the critical intersection of public health and drug control.”

Speaking, the Chairman of the BOF-PSN, Pharm. Uche Apakama, further underscored the dire situation, revealing a significant treatment gap in mental health services.

He disclosed that over 40 million Nigerians are grappling with various forms of mental illness, yet the nation has fewer than 250 psychiatrists to cater to their needs.

He said:?“Mental health is no longer a fringe issue. It’s everyone’s business,” urging the government to increase funding for pharmacist training in mental health and calling for a robust community support system.

On his part, the keynote speaker, Dr. Gbonjubola Abiri, a consultant psychiatrist championed a paradigm shift, framing mental health as a basic human right rather than a luxury. Abiri who is also the CEO of Realmed Consulting, said: “Mental health affects everything – education, productivity, family stability, and national security,” she stressed, advocating for preventive care and inclusive policies that uphold the rights and dignity of individuals living with mental health issues.

Corroborating their views, Dr. Lucas Koyejo from the National Human Rights Commission warned that neglecting mental health exacerbates societal inequalities, while Pharm.

Also, Dr Veronica Okugbeni from the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital highlighted the crucial role of pharmacists in managing psychiatric medication and providing essential patient counseling.

On his part, Commander Abubakar Liman Wali also from the NDLEA underscored the troubling intersection of drug addiction and mental illness in underserved urban areas, emphasizing the need for comprehensive management strategies.

Speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, commended the BOF-PSN for bringing mental health to the forefront and pledged legislative support for improved access to mental healthcare.

“Mental wellness should not be left to psychiatrists alone. It is a social and economic priority,” Obasa asserted.

He noted that a community with a high prevalence of mental health disorders is destabilized and lacks progress.

He highlighted the Lagos State Mental Health Law of 2018 as a legislative step towards protecting and caring for individuals with mental health conditions.

Speaking, the president of the PSN, Pharm. Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim urged participants to make a concerted effort towards mental health advocacy. “This isn’t just a lecture. It’s a national appeal for united thinking and collaboration. Pharmacists will not stand on the sidelines – we will lead from the front,” he declared.