Don’t take Amaechi’s remarks lightly, act now – GMI warns FG

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative (GMI) has called on the Federal Government to urgently respond to comments made by former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, which the group described as ‘reckless, inflammatory, and a veiled call to violence.’

Amaechi reportedly said that the only way to stop President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from returning to power in 2027 is for Nigerians to ‘take their fate into their own hands.’ This remark has raised concerns about the potential for national unrest.

In a statement, GMI’s National Coordinator, Samaila Musa, said Amaechi’s comments were deeply troubling and posed a serious threat to Nigeria’s peace and stability.

He urged citizens, especially the youth, to reject any call to violence and instead work towards change through peaceful means and active civic engagement.

“Amaechi’s remarks are dangerous and echo past situations that led to violence and loss of life. By encouraging direct confrontation with the elite, he is essentially calling for chaos,” Musa warned.

Amaechi had claimed that fewer than 100,000 elites were enriching themselves at the expense of over 200 million Nigerians. He also referenced revolts in countries such as Bangladesh, Peru, and Chile; comments GMI says are not appropriate for Nigeria’s unique political situation.

“Drawing comparisons with other countries ignores Nigeria’s own complex history. We have experienced violence in the past, and we cannot afford a repeat due to careless comments from former leaders,” Musa said.

The group also rejected Amaechi’s suggestion that revolutions require bloodshed, calling such ideas ‘misguided and dangerous.’

GMI urged Amaechi to retract his statement and instead promote dialogue and peaceful solutions to national problems.

“It’s important for those in leadership to encourage peace and unity, especially in a country that has struggled with many challenges,” Musa added.

The group stressed that the fight against corruption and poor governance must be done through peaceful advocacy, not violence.

“Our power lies in unity and peaceful resistance. We must not let frustration drive us to conflict,” Musa said.

GMI called on the Federal Government to take action to prevent any unrest sparked by such remarks.

“It is unacceptable for comments that could incite violence to go unchallenged. The government must act to safeguard national stability,” the statement concluded.

GMI reaffirmed its commitment to peace and responsible leadership and encouraged Nigerians to seek justice through lawful and peaceful means.