Don’t probe Obaseki, Wike tells Okpebholo

Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has advised Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo, against dissipating his energy and resources to probe his immediate predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

Wike, who gave the advice during his visit to the state, also urged the governor to concentrate on the development of Edo.

The minister said in a statement signed by his spokesman, Mr Lere Olayinka, that probing the former governor would achieve no meaningful results.

Wike stressed that it was better for Okpebholo to deploy his time and the state’s resources towards achieving his developmental goals for Edo people.

“If there is someone who would have encouraged Okpebholo to probe and prosecute Obaseki, that person should be me.

“However, what I suffered in ensuring that he returned for a second term and how he paid me back is now in the past.

“We must pass through this process in life, move on for the development of Edo.

“Therefore, don’t do it. I’m the one that should have told you to pursue this man because I know what I passed through.

“If it were to be his power, you wouldn’t be here, but God has told him, ‘you don’t have it and I have given it to whom I want to give it to’” he said.

The minister also apologised to Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of the state, for humiliating him over Obaseki.

Wike said: Leader, I know how pained you are and what you passed through; I know it was like a humiliation to you.

“I was part of it because I humiliated you while supporting Obaseki. I apologised to you on national TV and i am still saying sorry for what I did to you.

“Let Obaseki and his team carry their problems and go. Focus on the development of Edo and you will see what you will achieve at the end of the day”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wike was in Edo to inaugurate the newly constructed Edo Line Terminal in Benin, which is the second phase of the Benin Central Bus Terminal.

The event was, however, cancelled following the demise of former President Muhammadu Buhari. (NAN)