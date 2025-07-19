Don seeks more funds for Creative Art Studies by TETFUND

TeTfund

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A university don, Professor Kashim Abolaji, has appealed to the Tertiary Education Trust Funds (TETFund) to make more funds available for the development of creative art studies in the country’s tertiary institutions.

Professor Abolaji who is a professor of Industrial Designs at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) made the appeal at the annual final year art exhibition tagged ‘Creative Flair’ held at the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, at the weekend.

The event was part of the final year course work of the students of the Creative Arts Department of TASUED, titled “Exhibition and Display of Techniques/Grand Exhibition”.

The university don who is the external examiner from FUTA, noted that just as TETFund is providing funds for physical infrastructure and other teaching facilities in tertiary institutions, it should also earmark funds for the procurement of equipment for visual and applied studies to enhance practical teaching of the creative courses.

He observed that the creative industry in Nigeria is currently booming and the Federal Government is showing serious interest more than ever, hence, adequate funds must be made available to further develop creative studies across institutions offering the course.

Professor Abolaji acknowledged that equipment and facilities needed to teach practicals in creative arts are expensive, emphasizing that TETFund can come to the aid of institutions in order for them to produce astute graduates for the development of Nigeria’s creative economy.

He, however, commended the management of TASUED for creating an enabling environment and basic facilities to make the students of creative arts to excel.

The Professor of Industrial Designs, who expressed satisfaction with the creative works of the final year which include painting, sculpture, textile designs, graphics, ceramic art and photography, declared that the exhibition clearly indicated that the students have been well trained in academics, creativity and entrepreneurship by the university.

In his remarks, the Head of Department, Creative Art of TASUED, Dr. Oluwakemi Kemi Oriola, described the exhibition as a rewarding experience for the students to display their collections of art works since their first year.

According to him, the grand exhibition was a demonstration of skills and education the students have acquired over the years, adding that creative flair shown by them would give them a good head start in their future endeavours.

While encouraging the students to continue to hone their skills, Oriola, who is also an Associate Professor, however, charged them not to hesitate to tap into the booming creative economy in the country.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of TASUED, Professor Oluwole Sikiru Banjo, lauded the students for doing a Yeoman’s job and making the university proud.

Represented at the exhibition by the Registrar of the university, Dapo Oke, the VC, who noted that TASUED graduates of creative arts have been contributing immensely to the country’s creative industry, disclosed that the university is working in synergy with an art expert, Yemisi Shyllon, to further develop and grow creative art department of the institution.