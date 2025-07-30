Doctors, nurses threaten nation-wide strike over poor welfare

Doctors

…NMA issues 21-day strike notice

…Nurses begin 7-day warning strike

By Sola Ogundipe &Joseph Erunke

Nigeria’s health sector is set for another major crisis, as both the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, and the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, NANNM, have issued strike notices over longstanding grievances against the Federal Government, raising fears of a total collapse of public healthcare services.

While the NMA, has handed the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum to meet its demands or face a total and indefinite nationwide strike by medical doctors, nurses under the aegis of NANNM, yesterday began a seven-day warning strike following the expiration of a 15-day ultimatum, shutting down nursing services in federal hospitals across the country.

NMA issues ultimatum

Rising from its Emergency Delegates Meeting, EDM, held on July 26, 2025, in Abuja, the NMA expressed disappointment over the lingering negotiations with the Federal Government on issues affecting doctors’ welfare, especially the controversial circular from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, NSIWC, on the review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Scale, CONMESS.

According to a communique signed by NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu and Secretary General, Dr. Jamin Egbo, the circular was only suspended, not withdrawn, as the NMA had demanded.

The meeting was convened at the instance of the National Officers Committee, NOC, in response to delays in the payment of seven-month arrears from the 25/35% CONMESS adjustment, failure to implement previously signed Collective Bargaining Agreements, CBAs, and the government’s general neglect of the health sector.

The communique reads in part, “The EDM following extensive deliberations unanimously condemned the attitude of the Federal Government to the welfare of its members and the persistent attitude of government officials to issues affecting Nigerian doctors,”

“The EDM issued a 21-day notice of a total and indefinite strike in line with the relevant labour laws effective from July 27, 2025 should the Government fail to address its demands comprehensively within this period.

“The EDM remains optimistic that the Government in its concern to the health needs of Nigerian citizens, and the welfare of the patriotic Nigerian doctors working tirelessly under unpleasant conditions and economic realities will be responsive to these concerns to avert this impending industrial disharmony in the health sector.

“The EDM mandated the NOC and the NTNT to bring their experience to bear in all engagements with the Nigerian government to deliver tangible results to the Nigerian doctor.”

The NMA expressed gratitude to its delegates from the 36 states and the FCT, and urged all doctors to remain steadfast. It also reviewed the Memorandum of Understanding signed with government representatives and expressed concern over “some inadequacies.”

Nurses commence warning strike

Meanwhile, nurses under the NANNM umbrella, yesterday commenced a 7-day warning strike across all federal health institutions, including Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical Centres, after a 15-day ultimatum expired without government response.

The strike, declared total, began yesterday midnight and affects all nursing services nationwide.

In a circular signed by NANNM National Secretary, Comrade Enya Osinachi, the union directed all units to withdraw services immediately.

The notice reads, “Following the decision taken by the National Executive Council of the Sector during the Emergency Meeting held at National Hospital, Abuja on 10th July, 2025 and subsequent to the directive of the National headquarters of the association, you are hereby directed to embark on 7-day warning strike commencing from 12:00 midnight of Tuesday July 29, 2025.

“This is as a result of failure of the Federal Government of Nigeria/Federal Ministry of Health to take proactive measures to address our concerns and avert this industrial action despite the 15-day ultimatum given from Monday July 14., 2025.

“This strike action is total and there should not be any skeletal nursing services in any of the Federal health Institutions across the country. Thank you in anticipation as we expect full compliance from all members.”

Earlier in July, NANNM National Chairman, Comrade Morakinyo Rilwan, had criticised the recent review of nurses’ allowances as inadequate, stating that it failed to address key welfare issues such as insufficient allowances for night shifts, weekend shifts, and poor call-duty compensation.

Among their demands are the creation of a Department of Nursing at the Federal Ministry of Health, upward review of shift duty and specialist allowances, a secure and conducive work environment, and well-equipped hospitals to curb outbound medical tourism.