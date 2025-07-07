Diasporan Igbo groups reject RUGA, give reasons

…Warn S’East govs, politicians against betrayal

By Steve Oko

Different pro-Igbo groups in the diaspora including American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID); Ambassadors for Self Determination, USA; and The Rising Sun, have again declared strong opposition against the proposed Bill for National Waterways, citing security reasons.

They expressed fears that the proposed Bill “is a ploy to seize people’s ancestral lands and hand over to herders under the guise of livestock production/ RUGA.”

The groups in a strong-worded joint press statement on Sunday, declared that no part of Igbo land should be used for RUGA”.

Some of the signatories include: the President of AVID, Chief Sylvester Onyia; Executive Directors of Ambassadors for Self Determination -Ben Nwankwo and Evans Nwankwo -; and

Maxwell Dede; Rev Father Augustine Odimegwa, of the Rising Sun.

The statement read in part:”We the concerned people of Igbo land have said it before and we are saying it again: There is no land for RUGA anywhere in Igbo land—not today, not tomorrow, not ever!

“We will resist it with everything in us. RUGA is not about peace or development. It is a private business disguised as a government policy. It is a hidden plan to take over our ancestral lands and hand them to Fulani settlers, using agriculture as an excuse.

“Let it be known that the RUGA project and the so-called National Waterways Bill are part of the same evil plan. They are trying to seize control of our lands, rivers, and streams and give them to outsiders. We rejected this plan before, and nothing has changed to make us accept it now.”

The groups further explained that Igbo land does not have enough landmass for habitation, and other purposes let alone for ‘RUGA’.

“Igbo land is small and densely populated. We are over 800 people per square kilometre, making us the most crowded region in Nigeria.

“We are already struggling to find land for farming, housing, and industries. So how can anyone expect us to give out land for cows?

“If the government is serious about ranching, let them go to Niger State, which has over 76,000 square kilometres of land—far more than the whole of the Southeast put together”

Other reasons for rejecting RUGA

Citing the constant clashes in Benue State between host communities and criminal herders; as well as the disturbing insecurity in some axis in the South East with the presence of herders, the groups said RUGA portends danger to the people.

“RUGA Brings Insecurity:Look at what happened in Benue State. People welcomed these so-called herders, but today Benue has become a killing field. Over 1,800 people have been killed by armed herdsmen from 2018 to 2023, according to human rights reports.

“Even here in Igbo land, Lokpanta cattle market in Abia State has become a hotbed of crime, kidnapping, and killings. We don’t want that problem to spread.

We cannot allow people who may become killers of our women and children tomorrow to settle on our land today.”

The statement recalled the alarms raised by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, about the security implications of habouring criminals herders, saying that he has been vindicated.

“IPOB Already Mobilized Against RUGA

It was Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB that first raised the alarm and stood up for our people when this RUGA and Waterways matter started under President Buhari.

“They educated our people, led peaceful protests, and helped rural communities say no to this evil plan.”

The groups warned South East Governors against betraying the people’s interest for percuniary gains.

“So we ask: What makes Governor Soludo think Igbo people will suddenly accept it now? The answer is simple: We will not!

“We are using this medium to warn Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State: Stop playing with Igbo lives. Stop negotiating with our blood.

You were not elected to sell our land or our future.

“We also call on all Governors and politicians in the Southeast who may have collected ₦6 billion each as bribe to support this RUGA project—return the blood money now!

“The people are watching. History will remember. And there will be no hiding place for anyone who betrays Igbo land.”

We ‘re not against honest businesses

The groups said they were not opposed to genuine business proposal but declared that they would resist any veiled attempt to seize the people’s ancestral lands.

“Let it be clear:We are not against any Igbo man or woman who wants to do livestock business. In fact, many of our people are running successful farms in Nsukka, Eke, Obollo Afor, and other places. But those are private businesses on family land—not federal land grabs under the cover of RUGA.

“What we reject is a plan that will turn us into strangers on our own land, where outsiders come, settle, multiply, and eventually take over our communities. That is reverse colonisation, and we will never allow it.

Igbo land not for sale

The groups vowed to resist any attemp to trick the people into selling their ancestral lands for purposes that would hurt their future.

“From Enugu to Ebonyi, from Abia to Anambra, from Imo to every corner of our land, let it be known: There is no space for RUGA here. We will not allow our land to be given away by greedy politicians.

“Let all traditional rulers, town unions, youth groups, market women, churches, and every community stay alert.

If you hear of any RUGA or Waterways plan in your area, resist it immediately. Our land is our life. We must defend it by every legal and peaceful means.”