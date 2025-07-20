DHQ assesses troops’ performance in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

In a move to enhance operational effectiveness and ensure strict adherence to military ethics, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Assessment Team has undertaken an evaluation of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), keeping the peace in Plateau State and surrounding areas.

The visit aimed to assess the conduct of troops, their compliance with rules of engagement, and the efficiency of joint inter-agency collaboration in ongoing security operations.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, represented by the Chief of Staff,

Brigadier General Michael Agi welcomed the team to the OPSH Headquarters in Jos.

He described the assessment as a vital step toward consolidating recent achievements and boosting morale across operational sectors.

Highlighting some operational milestones, the Commander expressed confidence that the visit would further strengthen the troops’ capacity and reinforce the mandate of OPSH to restore peace and order across the Joint Operations Area.

Leading the delegation, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) MN Onyebashi commended the courage, commitment, and resilience of troops, and emphasized that OPSH must remain focused, disciplined, and intelligence-driven in tackling emerging security threats, stressing, “We urge you to remain vigilant and avoid distractions that can undermine your duties.”

According to a statement from the OPSH Media Information Officer, Major Samson Zhakom, the team leader conveyed the Chief of Defence Staff’s goodwill, assured personnel that their welfare remains a top priority for the military high command, and pledged continued logistical support to aid OPSH’s mission.

The assessment team proceeded to frontline formations across Sectors 3, 6, and 8, located in the Bassa, Riyom, and Mangu local government areas, respectively, and at each location, the visiting team was briefed extensively by the sector commanders on ongoing operations and the peculiar challenges faced within their operational environments.

Addressing troops during the tour, AVM Onyebashi commended their operational posture and urged them to sustain momentum in dealing with non-state actors while remaining professional, neutral, and committed to their constitutional responsibilities.

The visit featured key ceremonial and administrative activities, including a quarter guard parade at the OPSH Headquarters, operational briefings, the signing of the visitors’ register, a presentation of souvenirs, and a commemorative group photograph.

The DHQ assessment visit comes at a critical time as security forces continue to counter security threats from banditry, insurgency, and other unrest. The evaluation is expected to provide actionable insights for improved coordination and tactical performance.

Operation SAFE HAVEN, which is headquartered in Jos, is tasked with maintaining peace and security in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi States, operating under a multi-agency framework involving the military, Police, and other security bodies.

The visit by the DHQ team reaffirms the military’s commitment to operational excellence, accountability, and the ultimate goal of lasting peace in conflict-prone areas.

Vanguard News