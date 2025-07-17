Delta school reaffirms commitment to quality education

From Left: Educational Director of Shamar school, Amb Dr Mrs Oyinyechi Ikemefuna and Chairman Shamar Educational foundation, Engr Greg Ikemefuna

By Jimitota Onoyume

Management of Shamar School in Udu local government area, near Warri in Delta state has assured that it will continue to provide quality education to its students.

Chairman Shamar Educational foundation, Engr Greg Ikemefuna and the Educational Director of the school, Amb Dr Mrs Oyinyechi Ikemefuna in their separate remarks at a press briefing called for partners to support the noble educational objective of the school.

“Shamar school is a Christian school birthed out of passion to contribute and render quality and equal education for all and meeting the goal 4 of the sustainable development which is ” ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote life long learning opportunities for all”, they said.

Continuing, Oyinyechi said the school which gained government ‘s approval on September 2003 has graduated over three hundred students with top grades in certificate examinations.

She said the school has been enjoying tremendous support from the Shamar Education foundation, a non governmental organisation which placed several of the students on 100 percent scholarship.

“Shamar Education foundation is an NGO that has supported the school in many ways , giving 100% scholarship to 102 successfully graduated from primary school and 57 currently in school.”, she said

She said the foundation also provides one meal daily for the students and they enjoy its free health programme.

“Many of them are beneficiary of the free health programme and the one meal a day programme. The foundation has been engaging in several humanitarian services and empowerment programmes such as empowering boys and girls and women , also supporting small businesses to grow and starting new businesses,provide clean waters in communities and lots more “, she added.

She further appealed for support for the foundation to enable it continue to deliver on its vision.

“Today we can be good hearted and support the Shamar Educational foundation, you can give your time, talents, money , because it’s love and love gives “, she said.

She said the Shamar school also inaugurated it’s press club to step up writing , listening and speaking among the students.