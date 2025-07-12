Delta monarch joins ancestors

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

The revered traditional ruler of the Ancient Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Ovie Macaulay Popo Ovbagbedia, JP, Uhurhie-Osadjere II, the Ohworode of Olomu, has passed on.

The official announcement of the monarch’s transition was made at the royal palace in Ovwor-Olomu community by the Otota (spokesperson) of the Olomu Kingdom, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje (SAN). He was accompanied by members of the Olomu Traditional Council of Chiefs and family members of the late monarch.

The announcement was marked with traditional rites, including a performance by Ema dancers and a ceremonial firing of 21 cannon shots, symbolizing the monarch’s passage to the afterlife.

In accordance with the customs of the kingdom, all markets will remain closed, and burial or marriage ceremonies are suspended during the mourning period. Shops are permitted to operate only for partial transactions.

A one-month mourning period has been declared, effective from July 12 to August 12, 2025. During this time, all Olomu Kingdom chiefs are to wear black armbands on their left hands and are prohibited from wearing the traditional red Olomu Chieftaincy cap in honor of the departed ruler.

A five-minute silence was observed in memory of the late Ohworode, who ascended the throne on May 20, 2023.