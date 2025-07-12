Delta Air Lines boosts Lagos operations with new lounge, next-gen aircraft

Delta Air Lines has said passengers departing from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, will enjoy a newly renovated premium lounge space designed to deliver a more elevated and comfortable ground experience.

The airline also said as part of a continued investment in the transatlantic journey, it would also introduce its newest and most advanced aircraft on routes between Lagos and the United States of America starting this October.

Delta said this during the unveiling of a new premium lounge at Lagos Airport ahead of deploying its newest aircraft, the A350-900 and A330-900neo on US routes.

Speaking on the development, Delta’s Senior Vice President for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, Matteo Curcio, said: “With the launch of our new premium lounge in Lagos and the introduction of our most advanced aircraft on our routes, we are reaffirming Delta’s commitment to Nigerian travelers. This is an investment in infrastructure, and we strive to deliver an exceptional travel experience from West Africa to the world.” On his part, Delta’s General Manager for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, Joseph Young, said: “Delta has served Lagos for nearly 20 years, and it is a vital gateway for us. These enhancements reflect our long- standing partnership with Nigeria. Whether it’s the comfort of Delta One Suites or the warm hospitality in our new lounge, we’re elevating every step of the journey for our customers.”

Meanwhile, Delta’s new lounge at Lagos’ international terminal is set to redefine comfort and convenience for travelers flying to the U.S. The upgraded facility will offer an elevated customer experience with more space, contemporary Nigerian-inspired design, high-speed Wi-Fi, private relaxation areas and premium refreshments. The lounge will cater to Delta One customers as well as valued oil and gas clientele.

This move represents more than just a change in location; it’s a strategic investment in customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. By providing an elevated pre-flight experience, Delta continues to position itself as a leader in premium transatlantic travel from West Africa.