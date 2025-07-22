Defection rumour: I’m not leaving PDP — Gov Adeleke

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO — GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, dismissed his rumoured defection, disclosing that he is going nowhere and remains in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Governor Adeleke, who spoke after the flag-off of the dualisation of the 3.5km Ila township road in Ila-Orangun, said his promise path is to serve the people and would not relent in doing so.

His words: “I am glad that we are here today to flag off the dualization of the Ila township road project despite the lingering uncertainties in the nation. I have vowed to my God and the good people of the State that I am committed to serving them, and I will never be distracted from my vow to serve the people of the State.”

He added that his administration has so far completed the reconstruction, rehabilitation and renovation of over 175 kilometres of roads, while several dualization and flyover projects are at various stages of completion across the state.

While in Ikirun for the dualisation of Ikirun-Ila-Odo express road, the governor said: “It is believed that the completion of the dualization of Osogbo-Ikirun-Inisha-Okuku-Ijabe and finally Ila Odo, which is the boundary town with our neighbouring Kwara State, a total length of 39km is of paramount importance to this administration, and I am committed to the completion of this project by the grace of God.

“The second phase, which we are flagging off today, is almost the same length as what was completed in 12 years. By the grace of God, we intend to deliver this project within 12months.

“Our gathering here to witness the materialisation of a new era is not an accident of history. We are all programmed by Almighty God to be what we have been, what we are and what we will be in future.”

Oyebamiji calms supporters over Adeleke’s rumoured defection

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, and Osun APC governorship aspirant, Bola Oyebamiji, has disclosed that voters in the state will reject Governor Adeleke’s re-election bid over the mismanagement of huge resources accrued to the state in the last 30 months.

Oyebamiji disclosed that Osun has been receiving financial rainfall of over 300 per cent of what it used to receive, yet nothing to show for the humongous allocation by the incumbent government.

Speaking when he visited the Ijesa-North federal constituency, Oyebamiji urged the APC supporters to remain calm over the purported defection of Governor Adeleke to the APC.

He said: “Though our leader, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, is coming to tell you everything as regards the defection rumour of Governor Ademola Adeleke into our revered party – APC, he sent me to tell you that there is no cause for alarm. He asked me to let you know that there is nothing to fear. Our leaders are in charge and no reason to panic. The leaders are in control. No one will reap the fruit of your labour.

“As regards the councils’ imbroglio, our Minister is doing excellently well to ensure that justice prevails no matter whose ox is gored. Our councils are in the control of our elected chairmen and councillors and by the grace of God, they will be in the control till we return to government in 2026.”

Adeleke didn’t win Osun in 2022 — Senator Omoworare

In a related development, the former lawmaker representing Osun-East senatorial district in Osun State, Senator Babajide Omoworare, yesterday, alleged that Governor Adeleke did not win the 2022 governorship election outrightly but due to internal crisis within the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He added that the unresolved internal wrangling within the APC created a loophole that the PDP explored during the election.

Speaking after declaring his intention to vie for the APC governorship ticket at the party secretariat in Osogbo, the former Presidential aide on legislative matters said he is the best to reclaim the state for the party.

Omoworare said his experience in the last five elections he contested and won would be an edge against any other aspirant or candidate in the state.

His words: “Adeleke and PDP did not win the election in Osun in 2022, the APC lost it due to internal discord. But we will not lose again. I’m here to help us get it right.

“I have contested five times and I’ve never lost. Even when they tried to rig me out, I went to court and won. By God’s grace, I am a five-star general in politics.

“This is not a declaration—it’s a notification. And I’m doing it here at the party secretariat because this is where my journey must begin.”