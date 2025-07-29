Defection: Remain committed to PDP, Onaiwu advises Gov. Diri

Gov Diri

Renowned political strategist and founding Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has advised Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State to remain committed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), amid speculation about a possible defection to another political party.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Onaiwu acknowledged the pivotal role the PDP has played in Governor Diri’s political journey—rising from Commissioner to Member of the House of Representatives, then Senator, and currently serving as a two-term Governor.

“To leave the party at this stage could be seen as a departure from the principles that guided your political growth. The PDP has provided a platform for your advancement, and continued loyalty to it would reflect consistency and commitment,” Onaiwu stated.

He observed that while political realignments are part of Nigeria’s democratic landscape, leaders should consider the long-term implications of such decisions.

“If there are challenges within the party, efforts should be made to resolve them. Dialogue and reform are essential elements of a strong democracy,” he added.

Onaiwu emphasized the PDP’s national presence, historical significance, and institutional structures, describing it as a party that has consistently contributed to Nigeria’s political development.

He encouraged Governor Diri to stay the course and finish strong within the party, stating that history often reflects on leaders’ choices, especially at defining moments in their careers.