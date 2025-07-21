Defection: Adeleke’s negotiation hits brickwall — Source

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO— AS the political situation in Osun State becomes more uncertain over Governor Ademola Adeleke’s rumoured defection, sources have revealed that the governor is negotiating with top All Progressives Congress, APC, politicians to actualise his defection.

Also, the recent defection of two Osun State senators from the PDP to the APC has heightened the rumoured defection of Governor Adeleke, as sources described the movement of the senators as an advance party for the governor.

However, it was gathered that some top APC officials, leading the negotiations, have hit a brick wall as the Osun APC group is hellbent on not allowing the governor to join the party.

An APC chieftain, Mr Remi Omowaiye, told Vanguard that though the governor has the right to join the party, he ought to have followed the right channel rather than defecting on social media.

“For me, the governor’s rumoured defection remains within the space of social media. If the governor wants to join the APC, there are proper channels he should follow. He would speak with the leadership of the party in the state; as of today, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, remains the party leader. I am not aware of any discussion or that the governor has reached out to him.

“You can’t join the party through the back door, or some governors in other states.

“Also, our concern is that the governor has a lot of baggage with him. He has not done well. He sacked teachers without replacing them, he sacked health workers without replacement, he is building sub-standard roads and bridges, we have asked for the designs of the bridges, but till now, they have not been able to present them to us. What do we tell the people when he brings his baggage?

“I can also assure you that the party is stronger now than before.”

When contacted, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who pleaded anonymity, confided in Vanguard that Adeleke’s camp is progressing quite well with the negotiations.

The party source lamented over the reluctance from the Osun APC camp, especially Oyetola’s camp, to embrace the negotiations.

“The governor is playing his part to progress with the talk. I can tell you for free that the governor’s camp is talking well with the Abuja APC camp, and the talk is ongoing; it is just surprising that the Minister’s team is dragging its feet on the matter.

“What is certain is that the governor is discussing and wants to ensure that he gets the party ticket automatically. He is very popular with the people in the state and he is willing to ensure President Bola Tinubu gets re-elected in 2027”, the source said

Meanwhile, a source close to the APC Secretariat in Abuja said Adeleke’s negotiation has hit a brick wall in Abuja, hence, he was told to return for negotiations.

The APC source said: “The defection of Senators Francis Fadahunsi and Olubiyi Fadeyi has nothing to do with the Governor Ademola Adeleke team. The two senators went to negotiate their fate separately since Adeleke’s camp did not inform them of their intention to join the party. So, the Senators’ movement is not in any way an advance team for the governor.

“Presently, it is only the President and Oyetola who can give specific direction for the negotiation. From the look of things, the governor may remain in the PDP for the 2026 governorship election except the national leadership of the APC intervenes in the matter”, said the source.