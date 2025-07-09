Dear Bunmi, we’re both pregnant for him 

Dear Bunmi, two months ago, I called it quits with my boyfriend who constantly embarrassed me with his excessive jealousy and violence.

Unfortunately, I discovered that I was pregnant.

In the meantime, my ex has found a new girlfriend, who is also pregnant.

I’ve had a word with her about my pregnancy and she agreed that our man should take responsibility for both.

The snag is, I want him to settle with me, instead of her.

Dear Bunmi, how do I go about this?

Uju, by e-mail.

Dear Uju,

It’s vitally important for a baby to have a father around.

But in this situation, you and the other woman shouldn’t be fighting to keep this Jack-the-lad of yours. Because by the sound of it, anything would be better than life with him.

He’s no good and violent. The speed with which he got another girl pregnant, within weeks of leaving you, is mind-boggling.

Even if you could make a relationship with him work, it would be harmful for your child to be around such a person.

Let his new woman know what she’s letting herself in for, and if she wants him in spite of that, it’s no skin off your nose.

You need to walk away now before you get into deeper emotional problems.

Vanguard News