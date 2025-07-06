Dantata was a phenomenal legend – Atiku

Dantata

By Bashir Bello

The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has described the Nigerian business icon, the late Aminu Dantata, as a phenomenal legend.

Abubakar stated this during a condolence visit to the family of the late elder statesman at his Kano residence.

According to him, “Well, he was a phenomenon. It is very, very difficult to compare him with any legend. Modern Nigerian legend.

“So, he has combined the past and the present in terms of business successes, acumen, particularly philanthropy and generosity, service to the community, particularly the ordinary people.

“He has spent his wealth, his fortune, his goodwill to the welfare of the ordinary Nigerian,” Atiku stated.

In a related development, the former Vice President also visited Governor Abba Yusuf at the Kano State government house to extend his condolences to the government and people of the state.

Receiving him, Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude to the former Vice President for the visit.

Meanwhile, the Governor conducted a tour of the Vice President around the prototype designs of some ongoing projects and beautification initiatives in the state.

