CWC: It was funny Trump stayed on stage while we lifted the trophy – Adarabioyo

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has shared a light-hearted moment from his time at the FIFA Club World Cup, recalling how U.S. President Donald Trump remained on stage during their trophy celebration.

“He was on stage while we were celebrating. It’s funny to see the U.S. president there when we were celebrating, but it was such a huge honour,” Adarabioyo said during an interview on Arise TV’s morning show on Wednesday.

“But we were in his country, so it is understandable.”

Adarabioyo also addressed questions about his international future, revealing that he is still weighing the decision on whether to represent Nigeria.

“It’s something I still think about,” he said. “We will see in the nearest future—hopefully, I will get to make a decision.”

The 26-year-old, who recently signed for Chelsea, is currently in Nigeria on a homecoming visit.

Vanguard News