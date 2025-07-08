CVR: Compromise, face prosecution – Osun REC warns staff

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – Following release of the date for the commencement of continuous voter registration in Osun State by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, has tasked the members of staff to steer clear of acts that can compromise the exercise.

Speaking at a meeting with Electoral Officers, EOs, Assistant Electoral Officers, AEOs, and the Head of Units at the state office, HoUs, at the state head office of the commission in Osogbo on Tuesday, he said the commission would not hesitate to prosecute any staff member flouting its guidelines during the exercise.

According to him, the commission is optimistic that workers would be of the most standard attitude during the exercise with a view to ensuring success as it prepares for the 2026 governorship election in the state.

While acknowledging that the strength of the commission is drawn from the quality and sincerity of its staff, he said the bulk of the continuous voter registration exercise rests on the staff, hence, demands more commitment to ensure its success.

“I know that no matter the warnings and the volume of exhortations given, there are some unscrupulous and indisciplined ones among you who would be directed by the devil to scuttle this exercise, I appeal to such individuals or group of them to have a rethink,” Agboke said.

“We shall not hesitate to prosecute whoever flouts the guidelines for the exercise as drawn by the commission. You must face your work and do not allow the evil ones whisper criminality into your hearing in any manner. This is not the time for you to use your selfish interest to disorganise the well-structured arrangements made by the commission. This is not the time to use this exercise for favouritism and nepotism. Do not be careless in your statutory responsibilities as may be placed on you by your local government electoral officers.

“I want to thank you most sincerely thus far. You have shown readiness, seriousness and commitment to work. Let this continue. Do not be deterred in any manner. The commission shall definitely reward you for your good work. After the success of the entire process, the commission shall not only celebrate you but be proud of you all as dedicated staff of the commission. I am proud of you all. Let’s all work together for success. No laziness this time. No redundancy this time. No lateness this time. No truancy this time. Watch out for your health this time. This is most needed now. Eat well this time. With all these, you would be physically fit for the 2025 continuous voter registration.”

According to him, the exercise would kick off with online registration on August 18, 2025, then the in-person or physical registration will begin on August 25, 2025, in all the 30 Local Government INEC’s offices and the state head office.

“There shall be two registration Centres in all these places of registration. The eligible registrants can go for the following during the exercise: to register if he or she is 18 years or more, to correct the PVC or update the PVC, to transfer to a new polling unit and to replace a lost or damaged PVC,” Agboke said.