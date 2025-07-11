Customs intercepts 10,603 male donkey genitals

Customs

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has intercepted a container-load of 10,603 male donkey genitals.

The Comptroller-General, CG, of Customs, Mr Adewale Adeniyi, who disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja, represented by the National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada, informed that the consignment was intercepted along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway.

According to him: “On Friday, 5th June 2025, at approximately 2100 hours, operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a 1x40ft container loaded with donkey genitals along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway.

“The interception was carried out under coordinated surveillance by officers of the Special Wildlife Office (SWO) and Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), further confirming the persistence of illegal wildlife trafficking networks exploiting Nigeria’s corridors.”

After proper documentation and compliance with procedures, the seized items were officially handed over to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in line with NCS’s commitment to inter-agency collaboration and statutory mandates.

The CG emphasized that the seizure was not an isolated incident.

He said: “Over the past 12 months, the Special Wildlife Office has uncovered and disrupted multiple illicit wildlife trafficking operations across the country.

“Noteworthy among these is the recovery of six African Grey Parrots and the arrest of one suspect on 10th December 2024 in Kano.

“In another operation, two live pangolins, five Mona monkeys, two Tantalus monkeys, one baby baboon, and an African Grey Parrot were intercepted at Lagos Airport in May 2025.

“Also, in a separate operation, one suspect was arrested in the Ikom area of Cross River State in connection with seizures of 213 parrot heads, six eagle heads, 128 hornbill heads, and other exotic species.

“On 13th January 2025, the Service handed over rescued tortoises to the National Park Service in Oyo State.

“Several seizures involving taxidermy specimens—such as life-sized lions, zebra hides, gorilla parts, and pangolin scales—have been recorded across various ports and logistics routes nationwide”.

One such case involved 119.4 kg of pangolin scales found in a container concealed in sacks around the Calabar area of Cross River State.

“In another development, 120 African Grey Parrots were rescued and one suspect arrested in the Fufore area of Adamawa State.”

The CG stated that the latest seizure demonstrates the NCS’s unwavering commitment to protecting endangered species, preserving biodiversity, and upholding Nigeria’s obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

“In recent years, the Nigeria Customs Service has scaled up its anti-wildlife trafficking operations through the establishment of the Special Wildlife Office (SWO) within the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU).

“This specialized office is responsible for intelligence gathering, profiling, investigation, and coordinated enforcement targeting transnational criminal networks profiting from the exploitation of endangered wildlife species.”

In his remarks, Samaila Mani (AC), Head of the SWO, said the mission of his office has always been clear:

“To protect Nigeria’s rich biodiversity, combat illegal wildlife trafficking, and uphold our international obligations under CITES and other conservation agreements.

“I am proud to report that, with dedication, strategic partnerships, and unwavering commitment, we have made significant headway in this vital fight.”

He revealed that between December 2024 and June 2025, his team successfully intercepted: 6,087.9 kg of pangolin scales, 4.15 kg of worked ivory, 157 live African Grey Parrots, 20 Green Parrots, four live Senegal Parrots, two Budgies, six live monkeys, four live pangolins, 3,022 donkey skins, 37 taxidermy specimens, 16 zebra skins, and the latest interception of 10,603 male donkey genitals.

According to him, more than 10 suspects involved in wildlife trafficking networks have been apprehended, with one conviction secured and other cases ongoing.