Customs intercept trafficker with large quantity of Pangolin scales in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano/Jigawa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, said it has arrested a suspected trafficker and seized a large quantity of Pangolin scales worth several millions of naira.

The Area Controller, Comptroller Dalhatu Abubakar, made this known while addressing newsmen over the interception and subsequent arrest of the suspect.

Comptroller Abubakar said the command, during a special operation with the special wildlife office, succeeded in intercepting a large quantity of pangolin scales weighing 420 kilograms within the suburbs of Kano metropolis.

According to him, “On 16th July, 2025 at about 7 pm, a special team comprising of custom officers from Nigerian Customs Service special wildlife office, Kano/Jigawa area command officers, Customs Intelligence Unit and Custom Police Unit operators through combined expertise and vigilance successfully executed a joint operation that resulted in the interception of a large quantity of pangolin scales weighing 420 kilograms within a suburb of Kano metropolis.

“Additionally, our dedicated officers executed intelligence-based action that led to the apprehension of one male suspected to be involved in the illegal activity.

“The operation was aimed at combating illicit international trade in wildlife and related crimes, including the protection of our invaluable natural resources for our current and future generations.

“I have no doubt that this operation has helped to mitigate the threats with which illicit trade in wildlife poses to our biodiversity, ecological balance, and national security.

“The seizure of this Pangolin scale not only represents a substantial destruction of criminal supply chains, but also sends a strong message to traffickers that they are not alone. And that wildlife crime will not be tolerated in carnal states, our dear country, Nigeria, or anywhere else in the world.

“We remain committed to safeguarding our environment and rich wildlife heritage as demanded by us in Section 55 of the Nigerian Customs Service Act 2023.

“Moving forward, we will continue to increase our surveillance and employ technological tools to combat wildlife crimes effectively. It is our collective responsibility to protect these endangered species for our future generations,” the Area Controller, Comptroller Abubakar said.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Anuhu Mani from the Customs Intelligence Unit (Special Wildlife Office), said their mission was to enforce regulations and end the killings of endangered species like Pangolins.