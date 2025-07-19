Customs confiscate smuggled items valued at N1.7Billion, arrests Nine suspects

By Godwin Oritse

A joint operation by Operation Whirlwind and the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has resulted in the seizure of smuggled and prohibited goods valued at over ₦1.7 billion.



Speaking to journalists at the Customs Training College in Ikeja, Lagos, the Comptroller General of the NCS, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi represented by the Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Assistant Comptroller General Hussain Ejibunu said that the Federal Operations Unit’s unwavering commitment to its mandate adding that the Unit operates with the highest level of professionalism, strictly adhering to existing regulations, while ensuring enforcement is carried out with restraint, respect for human rights, and a focus on peaceful methods.



Adeniyi also said that, as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration and support for Customs operations, he has undertaken familiarization visits to traditional institutions and sister security agencies across the zone. These engagements, he said, aim to foster synergy in the collective fight against trans-border crimes and to bolster national security.



He said: “We are gathered here today to provide an update on the Unit’s activities and achievements over the past few weeks particularly our relentless efforts to dismantle smuggling syndicates, curb illicit trade, and disrupt criminal networks operating within our area of responsibility.



“In the past four weeks, from June 3rd to July 18th, 2025, the Unit has sustained a high operational tempo across the southwestern states. Our intelligence-led operations have enabled us to proactively intercept smuggled goods, disrupt illicit supply chains, and strengthen border enforcement.



“During this period, a total of 102 enforcement interventions were recorded, leading to the interception of a wide range of prohibited and smuggled goods.



“While we maintain vigilance against smuggling and fraud, the FOU remains a strong partner in trade facilitation. We continue to support legitimate trade through intelligence-driven operations that strike a balance between security enforcement and economic growth ensuring that lawful traders are not unduly hindered in the process.”

Breakdown of Major Seizures in the last four weeks include 3,500 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each) equivalent to 6 trailer loads, 304kg of Cannabis Sativa (Indian Hemp), 7,900 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in 316 jerry cans of 25 liters each, 54 bags and 20 bales of used clothing, 41 sacks and bags of used footwear, 14 units of used (“Tokunbo”) vehicles, 148 pieces of used tyres, 42 used gas cylinders, 31 units of air conditioning systems and 95 cartons of frozen poultry products

Other notable seizures include 1X40FT container with container number TRHU 83907321 fully loaded with used tyres, 1X20FT with container number ONEU241369 containing medicaments. Others are 2X40FT with containers numbers MSKU 4796036, MAEU 9205708, and one truck with container body conveying used fridges, foreign supermarket items and used clothes . All the containers were wrongly declared to invade duties.



The Customs boss disclosed that a total of nine suspects were arrested in connection with these seizures. While some were granted administrative bail, others have been, or will be, handed over to relevant security agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution.



He further disclosed that the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of all intercepted items stands at an impressive N1.7billion