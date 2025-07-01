Customs’ Apapa command generates N1.3trl, seeks collaboration

Customs

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command, says it generated N1.3 trillion in six months.

The area command also seeks partnership with National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) and Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA).

Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, Area Controller of Apapa Customs, revealed this while leading his team on a familiarisation visit to ANLCA and NAGAFF offices in Lagos on Tuesday.

Olomu commended the associations for their collaboration, which he said contributed to achieving the service’s mandate of revenue generation and improved trade facilitation.

He disclosed that the command generated N1.378 trillion in six months, attributing the success to the compliance of key stakeholders like NAGAFF and ANLCA.

He acknowledged the support from ANLCA and said the command generated N2.357 trillion in 2024, a figure that reflected shared commitment to national revenue growth.

Olomu explained that the visit aligned with CGC Bashir Adeniyi’s directive for strong stakeholder engagement and to strengthen the long-standing bond with freight forwarders.

He highlighted the CGC’s appointment as head of the World Customs Organisation, calling it a positive development for Nigeria and the global customs community.

“This signifies our credibility as a Customs administration. However, we need the active support of credible freight forwarder associations like yours,” Olomu said.

Olomu stressed that together, they must uphold compliance, due diligence, and apply global best practices in all customs and trade-related activities.

He urged freight forwarders and clearing agents to make honest declarations and comply fully with import and export guidelines, including accurate duty payments.

The Apapa area controller praised ANLCA’s pioneering role in the maritime industry, saying the command remains proud to be associated with the body.

He also described NAGAFF as a symbol of professionalism and resilience, commending its founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, for sustaining the vision for 25 years.

Olomu said customs officers are vital to the logistics ecosystem and called for continued collaboration to drive Nigeria’s economy through seaports, airports, and excise factories.

He applauded ANLCA and NAGAFF for their involvement in various customs training programmes, key to sustainable, locally driven customs modernisation in Nigeria.

Olomu advised members of both associations to prioritise their health and practise a work-life balance for improved well-being and job performance.

“Routine medical check-ups help prevent high blood pressure, hypertension, stroke, and other avoidable ailments. Also, engage in regular physical exercise,” Olomu added.

He encouraged members to access the Apapa Customs medical facility, offered at low cost as part of the Command’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

NAGAFF President, Chief Tochukwu Ezisi, appreciated Olomu’s visit, calling it an opportunity to deepen cooperation and strengthen cargo clearing reforms.

Ezisi said the meeting reflects a shared goal of making Nigeria’s port operations more transparent, secure, and efficient through sustained partnership.

He added that dialogue between regulators and stakeholders is essential to fostering a competitive and business-friendly port environment.

“At NAGAFF, we support reforms that ease business, protect national interest, and align operations with global standards.

“Let this visit renew our joint commitment to trust, practical action, and sustainable progress,” Ezisi said.

ANLCA Apapa Chairman, Chief Emeka Chukwumalu, applauded Comptroller Olomu’s leadership and contributions to customs processes and members’ welfare.

He praised Olomu for granting ANLCA members the call-up entrance wallet, which streamlined activities and brought notable financial benefits.

Chukwumalu highlighted a reduction in transport costs from N1.2 billion to N350 million, improving member profitability and reducing operational burdens.

He appreciated the logistics and facility support provided for vital training sessions that advanced knowledge and skills within the industry.

He lauded Olomu’s openness and urged for continued support in key areas to further boost trade facilitation.

In response, Olomu assured both associations of his unwavering support and pledged to promptly address the issues raised during the engagement.

