Currency declaration: NCAA warns foreign airlines

By Dickson Omobola

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has expressed concerns that some international airlines are yet to comply with its currency declaration directive, warning that non-compliant airlines will face sanctions.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Michael Achimugu, in a statement dated July 21, 2025, said the directive was part of efforts to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework.

The statement reads, “NCAA hereby reminds all international airlines operating inbound flights to Nigeria to strictly comply with the provisions of the directive referenced above concerning the currency declaration requirements for inbound passengers.

“In line with Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework in accordance with international standards and obligations, the NCAA reiterates the following directives to all international airlines:

“Make in-flight or pre-landing announcements informing passengers of their legal obligation to declare any currency or Bearer Negotiable Instruments (BNI) exceeding $10,000 USD or its equivalent upon arrival in Nigeria.

“Distribute currency declaration forms onboard for passengers to complete before landing. The NCAA has received reports indicating that some airlines are yet to comply with this directive.

“Please note that the cooperation of all international airlines operating in Nigeria is critical to supporting the country’s efforts to align with global financial standards. Accordingly, the authority emphasises that full implementation of this directive—particularly as it concerns inbound passenger declarations—is of utmost importance. Compliance will be closely monitored, and non-compliant airlines will face appropriate sanctions.”