Court orders Senate to reinstate Senator Natasha

Senator Natasha

…says her six-month suspension excessive

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Senate to reinstate the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Binta Nyako, described as “excessive”, the six-month suspension that was slammed on the lawmaker by the Senate.

It faulted the provision of Chapter 8 of the Senate Standing Rules as well as section 14 of the Legislative Houses, Powers & Privileges Act, declaring both as overreaching.

The court stressed that the two legislations failed to specify the maximum period that a serving lawmaker could be suspended from office.

According to the court, since lawmakers have a total of 181 days to sit in every legislative circle, the six-month suspension handed to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was akin to pushing her away from her responsibilities to her constituents for about 180 days.

It held that though the Senate has the power to punish any of its members who err, such sanction must not be excessive to deprive the constituents of their right to be represented.

Nevertheless, the court held that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, was not wrong to have denied the plaintiff who was not on the official seat that was allotted to her, the opportunity to speak during plenary.

Justice Nyako equally dismissed Akpabio’s contention that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit which he said bordered on an internal affair of the Senate.

Earlier in the ruling, the court awarded million fine against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for acting in breach of its order that barred the parties from making public statements pertaining to the subject matter of the suit.

It further ordered her to within seven days, publish an apology to it in two national dailies.