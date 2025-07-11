Corruption direct affront to human dignity — Justice Minister

— Calls for Protection of Whistleblowers, Journalists

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has described corruption as a direct assault on human dignity, emphasizing that it goes beyond governance failure to become a gross violation of human rights.

Speaking in Abuja at a seminar organized by the Inter-Agency Task Team of Anti-Corruption Agencies to commemorate African Anti-Corruption Day 2025, Fagbemi, represented by the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, warned that acts of corruption have devastating human consequences.

“When public funds meant for hospitals are diverted, it is not just a policy failure — it is a denial of the right to life and health,” he said.

Fagbemi stressed that misappropriation of funds for education robs future generations of opportunity, while corruption within the justice system erodes the principle of equality before the law.

“This is why the fight against corruption is not just a political imperative, but a moral obligation,” he noted.

The Minister called for stronger protection of whistleblowers and investigative journalists, who he said are essential to the fight against corruption and in promoting transparency and accountability in public service.

“The fight against corruption is about defending the inherent value of our society and our shared humanity. As we build resilient institutions, we must also build a culture of dignity — where every Nigerian is treated fairly and every public institution sees service as a moral duty.”

He emphasized that anti-corruption efforts must remain rooted in respect for the rule of law and due process, warning that law enforcement should not infringe upon civil liberties.

“Investigations must be fair, prosecutions impartial, and all actions guided by lawful procedures as provided by the Constitution and relevant statutes,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Head of the Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reforms (TUGAR), Mrs. Jane Onwumerre, said the theme of this year’s commemoration — “Promoting Human Dignity in the Fight Against Corruption” — is both timely and critical.

“Corruption is not just a legal or financial issue; it violates the fundamental rights of our people. Diverted resources undermine development, erode trust in public institutions, and disproportionately affect the poor and vulnerable,” she said.

She added that corruption strips citizens of their dignity — a foundational human right — by denying them access to basic services and equal opportunities.

Similarly, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, warned that corruption is not merely financial misconduct but a direct attack on citizens’ quality of life.

“It deprives people of access to education, healthcare, clean water, and justice. It fuels poverty, undermines democracy, and erodes trust in public institutions. At NEITI, we fight corruption through facts, disclosures, civic engagement, and partnerships,” Orji said.

The seminar concluded with a renewed call for collaborative efforts among government agencies, civil society, and the media to sustain the momentum in the anti-corruption drive and safeguard the dignity of every Nigerian.