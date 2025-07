.Calls for payment of outstanding dues

By Adesina Wahab

The Congress of University Academics, CONUA, has commended the federal government for the launch of the Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund, TISSF, a ₦10 million loan scheme aimed at improving staff welfare and development across Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

In statement on Monday by the National President, Dr Niyi Sunmonu, the Congress described the initiative is a good development, that signalled a renewed attempt to address some of the long-standing challenges faced by academic and nonacademic personnel in the nation’s institutions.

“CONUA views this move as a step in the right direction and aligns with the spirit of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. However, we strongly urge that the implementation process be guided by fairness, transparency, and inclusiveness. To achieve these ideals, it is critical that all stakeholder unions, including CONUA, be duly represented on the implementation and monitoring team to ensure equity in access, including accommodating those members of staff whose inclinations are against “interests” and eliminate bureaucratic or sectional barriers.

“Nonetheless, while the TISSF loan scheme is laudable, it must not distract from the urgent and more fundamental concerns affecting university academics, particularly in the face of Nigeria’s soaring inflation and shrinking purchasing power. What the academic workforce truly needs at this time is sustainable welfare enhancement, not merely access to credit. The economic reality in which academics live demands immediate, non-loanbased interventions.”

The congress also used the occasion to demand action from the government regarding some outstanding dues yet to be paid by the government.

“Core issues requiring urgent government attention: Settlement of all outstanding financial entitlements: Despite previous

commitments, several statutory obligations to university academics remain unpaid or

only partially fulfilled: They include; Earned Academic Allowance (EAA): The five tranches released so far has been grossly inadequate to cover full entitlements over the period.

“Promotion arrears remain unsettled in many institutions. Withheld Salaries: Three and a half months’ salaries remain unpaid particularly for our members who didn’t go on industrial action but are being punished for an offence they did not commit. Third-party deductions: Deductions for April–June 2022 were not remitted despite salaries being paid.

“Wage Award Arrears for January to December 2023. Five months of Minimum Wage Arrears owed to academic staff. Appropriate Wage Review Reflecting Current Economic Realities:

The last meaningful wage review for academics occurred in 2009. With the steep rise in the cost of living and currency devaluation, it is imperative that the government urgently undertakes a comprehensive salary review that reflects present-day economic conditions and restores the dignity of the academic profession.

“Pension-Related Reforms: The Federal Government must also ensure the prompt

release of pension arrears and address all bottlenecks delaying the processing and payment of pensions to retired academics. This is essential to prevent unnecessary hardship for those who have diligently served the nation.”

The body concluded that, “While CONUA appreciates the introduction of the TISSF loan scheme, loans are not substitutes for earned entitlements or living wages. We therefore appeal to the Federal Government to back up this initiative with holistic actions that restore confidence, uphold the dignity of academics, and reflect an enduring commitment to educational excellence.

“We remain committed to constructive engagement with all stakeholders in the education sector in our continued advocacy for principled unionism, staff welfare, and the growth of Nigeria’s university system.”