Consultations ongoing for Ganduje’s replacement – Uzodimma

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has confirmed that consultations are ongoing to select a new National Chairman for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This followed the resignation of the former Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Uzodimma disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday after a closed-door meeting with APC governors in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano State, resigned from his position as APC National Chairman on June 27, citing health concerns.

He was elected as the sixth national chairman of the party on Aug. 3, 2023.

Since Ganduje’s departure, Ali Dalori has been serving in an acting capacity as national chairman.

Uzodimma explained that the process to appoint a substantive replacement would be guided by the APC Constitution and would ultimately be decided by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“It would be premature for anyone to speculate at this point. Consultations are still ongoing,” he said.

He noted that the governors’ meeting was part of preparations for the upcoming NEC meeting of the APC.

“This meeting was part of our regular consultations among governors and key stakeholders aimed at strengthening the party’s programmes and ensuring effective governance as the ruling party,” Uzodimma said.

He added that the governors also planned to meet with the President ahead of the NEC session.

“Tomorrow by 2 p.m., the NEC of our great party will convene to discuss matters crucial to the future of the APC and, more importantly, how best to serve Nigerians.”

Uzodimma expressed satisfaction with the reforms initiated by the President, noting that the party is focused on ensuring that the benefits of those reforms reach ordinary Nigerians.

“We are optimistic that these reforms will yield lasting prosperity for the country, especially at the grassroots level,” he said. (NAN)