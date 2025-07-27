Constance Owoyomi praised for stellar performances in “To Kill A Monkey”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Acclaimed broadcaster and voice actor Emma Ugolee has showered praise on actress Constance Owoyomi for her standout performance in Kemi Adetiba’s new Netflix crime thriller, To Kill A Monkey.

In a heartfelt review shared on his Instagram page, Ugolee highlighted the striking contrast between Owoyomi’s real-life persona and her gripping portrayal of Madam Adunni in the series.

“It’s amazing how vast the difference can be between a TV character and the real-life personality of the actor in the eyes of viewers,” Ugolee wrote. “This sets the background behind the reason I bring up Madam Adunni in To Kill A Monkey. The discrepancy between Madam Adunni and the real-life Constance Owoyomi is disturbingly variant.”

Ugolee gave fans a glimpse into the actress behind the role. Born to an Ekiti father and a Rivers State mother, Constance Owoyomi studied Political Science at the University of Lagos and made her television debut on Amaka Igwe’s beloved TV series Fuji House of Commotion. Despite her strong on-screen presence, Owoyomi is known to be remarkably shy in real life.

Among the lesser-known facts Ugolee shared is that the actress has never dated anyone in the entertainment industry and has never undergone any cosmetic procedures—details that continue to surprise her growing fanbase. “I’m so proud of her performance in To Kill A Monkey, especially considering she has no link to Benin,” Ugolee added, referencing the cultural backdrop of her character.

In To Kill A Monkey, Owoyomi delivers a layered performance as Madam Adunni, a restaurant owner whose life becomes intricately tied to that of Efemini (played by William Benson), a struggling handyman who turns to cybercrime under the influence of an old friend, Oboz (Bucci Franklin).

Critics have praised both Owoyomi and Franklin for bringing depth and complexity to the series, which fearlessly explores themes of desperation, loyalty, and the dark consequences of impossible choices. For Owoyomi, the role of Madam Adunni marked a bold departure from her previous work. “I played a character different from anything I’ve ever played before… I loved it,” she remarked during a private watch party she hosted for the series premiere.

To Kill A Monkey marks Kemi Adetiba’s highly anticipated return to Netflix with an eight-episode Nigerian crime thriller that premiered on July 18, 2025, under the Kemi Adetiba Visuals banner in collaboration with Remi Adetiba. With performances like Owoyomi’s commanding the spotlight, the series cements its place as one of the year’s must-watch Nigerian productions.