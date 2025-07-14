Concentrate on Edo’s devt, not Obaseki’s probe, Wike counsels Gov Okpebholo

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to concentrate on the development of the State, rather than dissipating his energy and resources on to probe of his immediate predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

Wike, who was speaking in Benin, Edo State, yesterday evening, said probing the former governor will achieve no meaningful results, adding that it was better for Governor Okpebholo to deploy his time and the State resources towards achieving his developmental goals for Edo State and its people.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the FCT Minister Wike said; “If there is someone who would have encouraged Okpebholo to probe and prosecute Obaseki, that person should be me, but what I suffered in ensuring that he returned for a second term and how he paid me back is now in the past.

“We must pass through this process in life, move on for the development of Edo State. Don’t do it, I’m the one who should have told you to pursue this man, I know what I’ve gone through.

“I should be the one to prosecute Obaseki, but what is it in life when God has given you a position. If it were to be his power, you won’t be here, but God has told him, you don’t have it, and I have given it to whom I want to give.”

Facing former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Wike said, “Leader, I know how pained you are and what you passed through, I know the sufferings you suffered, and it was like a humiliation to you. I was part of it because I humiliated you.

“I apologised on national TV to you, sorry for what I did to you, leave it and let them carry their wahala and go, focus on the development of Edo and you will see what you will achieve at the end of the day.”

Wike was in Benin, Edo State yesterday, to commission the New Edo Line terminal, which is the second phase of the Edo State Benin Central Bus Terminal, today. The event was, however, cancelled owing to the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.