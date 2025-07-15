Community Violations: TikTok removes over 3.6m videos in Nigeria

TikTok on Tuesday said that it has removed over 3.6 million videos in Nigeria between January and March 2025 for violating its Community Guidelines.

It represented a 50 per cent increase from the previous quarter, according to TikTok’s Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

The report said that TikTok prioritised creating a safe, respectful, and trustworthy digital environment.

The report highlighted TikTok’s proactive approach, with a detection rate of 98.4 per cent for content removed before user reports and 92.1 per cent of videos removed within 24 hours.

“Globally, TikTok removed over 211 million videos in Q1 2025, with more than 184 million removed through automation.

“The platform’s global proactive detection rate reached 99 per cent.

“TikTok has intensified its LIVE Monetisation Guidelines and prioritised LIVE content enforcement.”

According to the report in Nigeria, 42,196 LIVE rooms were banned, and 48,156 streams were interrupted for violating community guidelines.

It said that the platform also removed 129 accounts in West Africa tied to covert operations in partnership with Cece Yara, a child-centred non-profit organisation.

The report said that TikTok is expanding in-app helpline resources to Nigeria.

This initiative provides young users with access to local helplines for expert support on issues like suicide, self-harm, hate, and harassment.

The report also noted that TikTok Digital Well-being ambassador, Dr. Olawale Ogunlana, collaborated with experts to promote digital well-being.

It said that TikTok encouraged community participation through user reporting and education, advocating for a collaborative approach to creating a respectful online environment.

“The Q1 2025 report reflects TikTok’s efforts to safeguard its Nigerian user base, strengthen enforcement systems, and remain transparent about measures taken to uphold platform integrity.” (NAN)