Community rejects Soun’s town hall meeting

By Adeola Badru

Iresaadu, an ancient community near Ogbomoso, has rejected a scheduled town hall meeting in the community by the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye.

The community, in a statement by a prince of the town, Adeyanju Adebayo, disclosed that Oba Olaoye scheduled a town hall meeting for Iresaadu High School on Thursday, July 3, without any formal communication with either the traditional ruler or the people of Iresaadu.

The statement objected to the plan, saying the Ogbomoso paramount ruler was overstepping his bounds with such a move.

It pointed out that Iresaadu is an ancient town with the oba wearing a beaded crown for centuries, affirming that the town is not in Soun’s kingdom.

The statement stressed that Oba Olaoye is not in a position to have such a meeting.

It read in part: “The royal families, indigenes and residents of Iresaadu town reject Oba Ghandi Olaoye The Soun of Ogbomoso’s town hall meeting scheduled to hold at Iresaadu High School on Thursday 3rd July, 2025.

“The Iresaadu indigenes are people of honour with great respect for the tradition of their land and, as such, would not be comfortable if any, no matter how highly placed, try to disrespect and at the same time disregard the culture and tradition of the community and people.

“It has come to our knowledge that without prior official notification through an official means of communication to the elders and kingmakers of the community, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, the Soun of Ogbomoso, has slated a town hall meeting for the 3rd of July 2025 at lresaadu High School.

“It was a shock and great surprise to the community as we got the information through a flyer circulating on WhatsApp that Oba Ghandi Olaoye is coming for a town hall meeting in respect of his ’25 Years Developmental Vision for Ogbomoso Land’ at Iresaadu town, which is the headquarters of Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.

“We find such proposed town hall meeting in our town – Iresaadu – an embarrassment, disrespectful and alien to our culture and traditions of Iresaadu people, capable of breaching the existing peace and tranquillity of the community. This is also to be likened to Oba Gandhi’s overstepping his authority.

“Permit me to state further reasons likened to Oba Ghandi Olaoye overstepping his bounds with these historical facts thus.

“One, historically, Iresaadu is an ancient town, and the kingship title ‘Aresaadu’ of the Iresaadu Kingdom is an ancient beaded monarch, and it has been in existence since the 9th century. This confirmed that the monarch is not like any former chief (Baale) that was elevated to the kingship level (throne) by favouritism or government considerations.

“Two, Iresaadu and Ogbomoso are not in the same local government. Soun is a king in Ogbomoso North Local Government only, while Iresaadu is the headquarters of Surulere Local Government.

“Three, Iresaadu and Ogbomoso are not in the same state constituency. Iresaadu is under the Surulere/Ogooluwa State Constituency, while Ogbomoso is under the Ogbomoso North State Constituency.

“Four, Iresaadu and Ogbomoso are not in the same federal constituency. Iresaadu is under the Surulere/Ogooluwa Federal constituency, and Ogbomoso North is under Ogbomoso North/Ogbomoso South/Orire Federal constituency.

“Five, Iresaadu and Ogbomoso North are not in the same senatorial district. Iresaadu is under the Oyo Central Senatorial District, while Ogbomoso North is under Oyo North Senatorial District.

“Based on the above facts and reasons, we are advising Oba Ghandi Olaoye to cancel his proposed town hall meeting in Irasaadu land and as well limit his developmental vision within Ogbomoso North Local Government, his area of influence.

“We are, therefore, using this medium to call the attention of Oyo State Government and Oyo State House of Assembly to the issue of the appellation ‘Ogbomoso Zone’. We want to believe that this is what is giving Oba Ghandi Olaoye the leverage to act in a manner that the zone that is named “Ogbomoso Zone” is under his jurisdiction, authority, and influence.

“The zone’s name urgently needs to be changed to the one of a popular river that cuts across the five local governments of the zone called Oba River. The need to change Ogbomoso Zone to Oba Zone or Oke-Oba has now become imperative and very necessary more than ever. Issues like this are quite similar to some other zones in Oyo State, e.g., Ibarapa Zone and Oke Ogun Zone.

“We have seven zones in Oyo State, namely Ibarapa, Ibadan Inner City, Ibadan Outer City, Oyo, Ogbomoso, Oke Ogun zone 1 and Oke Ogun zone 2.

“Oke Ogun as an example. If anyone says he/she travels to Oke Ogun, the first question that will arise is, ‘Which town in Oke Ogun?’ since it is common knowledge that we have many towns that make up Oke Ogun. If anyone is going to Ibarapa, one will be asked, ‘Which town in Ibarapa?’ But when it comes to Ogbomoso Zone, hardly do people know that there are many towns that make up the zone.

“We sincerely appeal that the appellation ‘Ogbomoso Zone’ be changed now for clarity purposes. It is worthy to note that there are differences between Ogbomoso Zone and Ogbomoso town.

“The name ‘Ogbomoso zone’ is comprised of five local governments, but Ogbomoso town is just one local government, which is Ogbomoso North Local Government. In order to maintain the prevalent peace in the community and also stop the Soun of Ogbomoso from parading as well as seeing himself as a zonal king, this change has become inevitable.

“We believe that Oba Ghandi Olaoye, being a former pastor, will allow peace to reign by cancelling the scheduled meeting and as well limit his monarchical influence and authority to his designated area,” the statement said.