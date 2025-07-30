Coding, Confidence & Community: Kidsthatcode Summer Bootcamp 2025 returns in August

As the summer holiday approaches, Kidsthatcode is once again opening its doors to the next generation of young tech builders. The 2025 edition of the Kidsthatcode Summer Bootcamp promises another round of learning, curiosity, and confidence-building through code, with hands-on workshops, real-world project development, and mentorship from experienced software engineers.

Now in its 6th year, the bootcamp has become a trusted program for parents and a powerful launchpad for kids across Lagos and beyond. Every August, kids aged 9 to 19 spend three intensive weeks not just learning how to code, but how to think like builders.

Past editions of the bootcamp have led to some incredible outcomes: students have gone on to build functional web apps, compete in hackathons, and in some cases, secure internships or part-time roles as junior developers.

One standout moment from previous years was the collaboration with Chess In Slums, where street-connected children built their first digital projects in less than a month.

This year’s bootcamp kicks off on August 4th, running through August 23rd, with a hybrid of physical and virtual classes. The program will culminate in a live Demo Day, a showcase where students present what they’ve built to a panel of tech professionals, parents, and community leaders. Demo Day has historically been a highlight, giving students a sense of ownership and a stage to shine.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Adejoke Haastrup, founder of Kidsthatcode, shared: “This is more than just a camp to keep kids busy during the holidays. We’re building Africa’s next generation of software engineers.

“We want every child who passes through this bootcamp to leave believing that tech is a space where they belong, and that they can build things that matter.”

In addition to learning programming languages and tools, students are exposed to tech careers, meetups with developers, and activities that boost creativity, teamwork, and digital confidence.