By Bayo Wahab

Chief Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation magazine, has stated that opposition politicians who have taken over the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have agreed in principle that internal struggles for power will not destroy the coalition.

Momodu, while speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Wednesday, expressed delight at the launch of the coalition, saying the opposition politicians in ADC are ready to unseat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The launch of the coalition led by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, was attended by many top politicians including the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Peter Obi, former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, Former Senate President, David Mark, former National Chairman of the ruling APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Malami and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Others include former Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, former Governor of Cross River, Liyel Imoke, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Dino Melaye, Elisha Abbo, and many other politicians who joined the coalition from the PDP, the APC and LP.

Speaking during the show, Momodu said the coalition politicians are placing Nigeria above personal interests.

Asked if the political positions had already been shared among top members of the coalition, the publisher responded negatively, adding that coalition members already knew what would likely happen, but they wouldn’t let it divide them.

“I believe that, in principle, they know what is likely to happen, and they’ve decided they’ve promised that they will not allow that to divide them, right. That for me is joyful. I’m excited,” he said.

According to him, politicians in the ADC are not in the party to grab power.

Meanwhile, Dumebi Kachikwu, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the ADC, has kicked against the adoption of his party as a coalition platform by opposition politicians.

He described the opposition figures taking over the ADC as ‘enemies of Nigeria.’

Vanguard News