Coalition debunks false narratives about Auchi Polytechnic violence

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups on Transparency in Governance, led by the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI), has debunked what it described as false narratives and misinformation surrounding the recent violence during the Student Union Government (SUG) elections at the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the Convener, Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince, and Co-convener, Comrade Igwe Ude-umanta, said their intervention aimed to set the records straight and clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident that occurred on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

They noted that while the violence during the elections was unfortunate, it was swiftly contained, and investigations were immediately launched to determine the root causes.

“A few days ago, a disturbing video and several reports surfaced online, claiming that two students were killed and several others injured. We make bold to say that this is not true. These claims were not verified with the school management or security agencies before being circulated,” the Coalition said.

The group expressed concern about the spread of unverified information, which they said created unnecessary panic among parents, guardians, and the general public.

“It is unfortunate that some public figures and individuals with significant platforms shared the reports without verifying them. Such actions, intentional or not, risk distorting public perception and undermining confidence in our educational institutions,” they added.

According to the Coalition, comprehensive security arrangements had been made for the election by the school management. This included the deployment of internal security personnel, the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and local vigilantes.

The Coalition explained that the violence was not a result of poor planning or negligence, but rather sabotage allegedly carried out by individuals from outside the campus, who were brought in when a particular candidate seemed to be losing.

“These individuals, armed with sticks and knives, attempted to intimidate students. Contrary to reports of live ammunition, it was the Mobile Police that deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. In the commotion, one student with asthma reportedly fainted but was quickly revived at the school clinic and discharged after observation.”

The group challenged anyone with credible information on alleged fatalities to come forward with the names and identities of any students who died during the incident.

They also praised the Rector, management, and Governing Council of Auchi Polytechnic for their handling of the situation, describing their actions as professional and measured.

To prevent a recurrence, the Coalition called for the suspension of the SUG election and the establishment of an interim committee to oversee student union affairs pending the conclusion of investigations and the prosecution of those found culpable.

“Deliberately spreading unverified information is unpatriotic and harmful to our national image,” the Coalition stated. “We must all strive to be responsible in our public engagements and verify facts before dissemination.”

The Coalition concluded by urging students and stakeholders to remain calm while the investigation continues, promising that justice will be served.