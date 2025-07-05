CharlyBoy launches prostate screening campaign

Foremost Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as CharlyBoy, has launched a campaign on prostate cancer screening across Nigeria to educate men about prostate cancer risks, encourage regular screening, and promote early treatment.

The all-time social activist made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja

He said the campaign is the flagship initiative of the Charly Boy Foundation, a nonprofit organisation aimed at creating awareness about men’s health, focusing on mental well-being, diabetics and prostate health.

According to CharlyBoy, who recently survived prostate cancer, said his foundation is spearheading a nationwide campaign because many men are dying in silence because they don’t talk about their prostate issues.

The septuagenarian said he has decided to use his personal experience to raise awareness about prostate health, specifically highlighting the importance of voluntary tests for early detection and treatment.

“We are in the middle of a silent epidemic as many of our men are dying in silence because they don’t talk about their health.

“Most men shy away from taking good care of their mental and physical health, but as I share my experience they too can be more health conscious as they age in life.

“Let me just say in the twilight of my life, this is what I want to do because I see the pains men are going through just because of something they fail to do to avoid going through pain.

“Because of too much poverty in the land, people will get sick and it’s only when they are broken down that they decide to go to the hospital.

“My own goal is to create awareness, talk to as many men as I possibly can, and create the needed awareness and, you know, dragging men out of their cocoons,” he said.

He said although he has championed several initiatives towards bringing succour to ordinary Nigerians over these years, he has now decided to get involved in issues affecting men’s health.

According to the ‘Areafada, as CharlyBoy is fondly called by his admirers, having survived prostate cancer, sharing his personal story is necessary to encourage Nigerian men to tackle the stigma around it.

CharlyBoy said his foundation currently runs mobile screening outreaches in rural communities, holds public campaigns, and partners with labs to bring testing closer to the grassroots.

He, therefore, called on privileged Nigerians, both home and abroad to identify with the foundation in its quest towards safeguarding the health of Nigerian men.

“We are advocating for regular checkup, and those who write to us, we are always encouraging them by taking care of parts of their bills.

“Besides my podcasts, we have set up different social groups, utilising social media tools and the foundation website to provide information and opportunities for engagement with us.

“I know in most families, they must have had a relative that has gone through the process and they know how it could be, so we are calling for everybody to bring their widow’s mite.

“It is not just about money, it is also about volunteering because we need more hands on deck to expand our scope of operation.

“Men are going through quite a lot and that is why there is absence of very good men out there, and many are not in their form to take charge, to protect and provide,

“So men’s general health is something that needs all of our attention, and we need to act now,” he said.

In a separate interview, Dr. Doris Udenzi-Davis, Chief Executive Officer of the CharlyBoy Foundation, told NAN that the organisation was currently funding screening for prostate cancer, and not less than 500 men have benefitted from the gesture.

According to her, the foundation is working with healthcare outfits and volunteer community groups across Nigeria to organise local men’s gatherings where free prostate tests are offered and awareness is raised.

She called for support, in the form of financial donations, as well as volunteers who will be trained to educate men about prostate cancer, its risk factors, and the importance of early detection.

“We are funding the test 100 per cent because that is what we can afford for now what we can afford, and that is why we are soliciting for funds.

“We are referring those who come to us to urologists, and our intention is to assist in paying for their treatment, but we can’t do that right now because we don’t have funds for it yet.

“These campaigns are needed to cover every state in Nigeria and the easiest way for us is partnership with local organisations, especially at the grassroots and local communities.

“They have community outreach, go to the villages and talk to people and send names of people that need to be tested to us, I will send them to the closest labs because we have lab partners across the country.

“The CharlyBoy Foundation is reaching out to Nigerians to come support with what they can donate; we have somebody who has donated catheters to us that we can send to doctors.

“We want to save our men, and it is not a job we can do ourselves alone; so we are calling on all well-meaning Nigerians, no matter how little you can give, no matter how big you can give.

“We are also calling on government agencies both at the federal and state levels to also come partner with us so that we can help our men,” she said.(NAN)