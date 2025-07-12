CDS visits Adamawa, establishes counterterrorism outfit in Mubi

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has announced the establishment of Sector 4 of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Mubi, Adamawa, in a bid to sustain counter-terrorism in the North East.

In a statement by the Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Saturday in Abuja, the CDS announced this during an operational visit to the state and an interface with Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri.

The CDS said his visit was aimed at assessing the operational readiness of troops and identifying areas that required additional support.

He highlighted the strong link between development and security, adding that when citizens benefit directly from governance, they are more likely to support and protect the system.

Musa identified poverty and illiteracy as major drivers of insecurity, pointing out that vulnerable populations were more easily recruited into insurgent groups.

He also commended the people of Adamawa for maintaining relative peace in spite of security challenges across the state.

The CDS told troops within the operational area that plans were on to construct additional barracks and increase military presence in the state.

He thanked the troops for their resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment, urging them to continue their efforts in identifying and neutralising criminal elements.

The CDS also commended the officers and soldiers of 23 Brigade for improved peace and stability in the state.

In his response, Gov. Fintiri expressed the state government’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces with logistics, strategic, and tactical resources to bolster ongoing operations.

Fintiri noted that the robust military presence may have been responsible for an uptick in terrorist activity within the state.

He also thanked the CDS for establishing Sector 4 in the state.

The governor also disclosed that he had directed that all roads in Gibson Jalo Barracks be rehabilitated and more recruitment of local hunters to support the military in combating insecurity. (NAN)