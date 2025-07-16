CDS urges communities to protect national assets

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa

…Hails PINL’s Zero-Infraction Record on TNP

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has urged host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) to take ownership of national assets in their areas and work collaboratively to safeguard them against vandalism and sabotage.

Represented by Navy Captain Lassie Audi Ozovehe at the monthly stakeholders’ engagement organized by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) in Port Harcourt, General Musa emphasized that the consequences of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism are borne most heavily by the communities themselves.

“If you break a pipeline, the environmental and health hazards will affect the community more than the oil companies,” he warned. “These assets are on your land. You benefit from them—so you must protect them.”

The CDS commended PINL for its impressive record of zero infractions on the TNP, describing the company’s work as a model for security and community collaboration.

PINL Expands Mandate Beyond TNP

In his remarks, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, General Manager of Community and Stakeholder Relations at PINL, announced that the company’s mandate has been expanded beyond the TNP to include gas infrastructure and national oil and gas assets within Nigeria’s Eastern Corridor.

“This expansion reflects the trust placed in us by the authorities,” Mezeh said. “Our zero-infraction record is due to close community collaboration, operational consistency, and the dedication of our field teams.”

Mezeh noted that PINL’s community-focused model—which emphasizes timely salaries, personnel safety, and swift conflict resolution—has helped minimize operational downtime and built strong local trust. He also reaffirmed PINL’s alignment with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, pledging continued support for the sustainable development of host communities.

While acknowledging progress, he cited intelligence gaps, community leadership disputes, and threats to surveillance teams as ongoing challenges to field operations.

Stakeholders Demand Stronger Commitment to Community Development

Traditional leaders and youth representatives at the meeting praised PINL’s role in enhancing pipeline security but called on NNPCL and other stakeholders to go beyond infrastructure protection and focus more on community welfare.

Prince Datolu Sokubo, Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council (Eastern Zone), stressed the inseparability of security and human development.

“You can’t protect the pipeline without prioritising the people. Without our cooperation, no infrastructure is truly safe,” he said.

Also speaking, Mene Suanu Timothy Baridam, Chairman of the Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, decried the environmental damage caused by illegal oil activities, linking it to worsening hunger and poverty in the region.

Dr. Patricia Ogbonnaya, Ada Ekpeye-Logbo of the Ekpeye Kingdom, urged oil companies to end gas flaring and asked PINL to help amplify the health and environmental concerns of affected communities.

“We’re committed to ending illegal bunkering,” she affirmed. “But oil companies must also take responsibility for the long-term impact of their operations.”

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge by PINL and host communities to deepen collaboration, strengthen surveillance efforts, and promote peace, development, and environmental stewardship in the oil-producing areas of the Niger Delta.