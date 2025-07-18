CDS flags off resilience training for frontline troops in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — In a landmark move aimed at strengthening the mental health and operational effectiveness of Nigeria’s military personnel, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on Friday flagged off the inaugural Bi-Annual Sensitization Training on Stress Management, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and Emotional Intelligence for frontline troops in Sokoto.

The initiative, launched under the Defence Headquarters, targets de-inducted troops and active personnel serving in various conflict zones across the country.

Representing the Chief of Defence Staff at the event, the Director of Innovation and Concept Development, Major General Warrah Idris, emphasized the critical importance of addressing the emotional and psychological challenges that soldiers face during and after service.

“The strength of a military force is not measured solely by firepower or tactical acumen,” Idris noted, “but by the emotional and psychological resilience of the men and women who wear the uniform.”

He explained that beyond the visible dangers of combat, many troops endure invisible wounds inflicted by prolonged exposure to trauma, warfare, and exhaustion—factors that can erode morale, cohesion, and post-service reintegration if not properly addressed.

Idris urged military commanders at all levels to integrate emotional intelligence and stress management into routine operations, creating a more supportive environment for troops operating under intense pressure.

General Musa, in his message, expressed confidence that the program would equip participants with critical tools for managing stress, fostering emotional resilience, and cultivating a culture of empathy and psychological strength.

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for his unwavering support and commitment to the welfare of Nigeria’s military personnel.

“Let us build a force that is not only combat effective but also emotionally resilient—capable of confronting the multifaceted challenges of the modern security landscape,” General Musa charged.

In his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, praised the tireless sacrifices of Nigerian troops engaged in counterinsurgency and internal security operations.

Represented by Brigadier General Abubakar Suru, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 8 Division, Ajose acknowledged that troops frequently operate under intense psychological strain, making such trainings essential for sustaining operational readiness.

“Today’s high-pressure security environment demands not just physical readiness, but also psychological awareness and emotional stability,” he noted.

Ajose added that the training will expose participants to early signs of PTSD, provide valuable coping mechanisms, and help boost both individual and collective performance in volatile operational theatres.

He concluded by affirming that frontline deployments are both physically grueling and mentally taxing, and that supporting the psychological well-being of troops is not optional but a mission-critical imperative.

Under General Musa’s leadership, the Armed Forces of Nigeria continue to place holistic personnel welfare at the center of military development, with mental health now recognized as a key component of national security and combat efficiency.