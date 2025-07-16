CDS asks host communities to protect national assets

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa

PORT HARCOURT—The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has called on host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline to take ownership of the national assets situated in their areas and ensure that they collectively safeguard the same.

Musa, who was represented by Navy Captain Lassie Ozovehe, stated this during the monthly stakeholders’ engagement hosted by the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, the firm in charge of the maintenance of the Trans Niger Pipeline, in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Musa observed with warning that the consequences of illicit activities, such as oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism, are most deeply felt by the communities themselves.

He stated, “If you break a pipeline, the environmental and health hazards will affect the community more than the oil companies.

“These assets are on your land. You benefit from them—so you must protect them.”

Earlier, the General Manager, Community and Stakeholder Relations for PINL, Dr Akpos Mezeh, announced that the company’s surveillance responsibilities have been expanded beyond the TNP to cover gas infrastructure and all national oil and gas assets within the eastern corridor.

Mezeh stated, “This expansion reflects the trust placed in us by the authorities. Our success on the TNP is a direct result of strong collaboration with host communities, consistent operational strategy, and the commitment of our teams on the ground.”

In his remark, Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council (Eastern Zone), Datolu Sokubo, called for a more inclusive approach that addresses both infrastructure security and human welfare.

“You can’t protect the pipeline without prioritising the people. Without our cooperation, no infrastructure is truly safe,” he said.

A monarch, Suanu Baridam, said persistent environmental degradation caused by pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering had worsened hunger and poverty in the region.

The Ada Ekpeye-Logbo of the Ekpeye Kingdom in Rivers State, Dr Patricia Ogbonnaya, called on IOCs to end gas flaring and urged PINL to help amplify the health and environmental concerns of the communities.

She stated, “We’re committed to ending illegal bunkering, but oil companies must also take responsibility for the long-term impact of their operations.”

The meeting ended with a renewed commitment from PINL and host communities to deepen cooperation, strengthen surveillance efforts, and promote peace and development across the Niger Delta.