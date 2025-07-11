Canada jobless rate falls to 6.9 percent

Canadian flag

Canada’s unemployment rate fell slightly to 6.9 percent in June thanks to robust hiring in the wholesale and retail sector, manufacturing and health care, the government said Friday.

The economy added 83,100 jobs last month in the first net increase since January, Statistics Canada said.

But most of the job growth was in part-time work, the agency said.

The boost in the job market stands in contrast to a recent cooling trend.

The wholesale and retail sector led growth with 34,000 new jobs, followed by health care and social assistance with 17,000.

These are the last job figures due out before Canada’s central bank decides on interest rates in a meeting scheduled for July 30.

US President Donald Trump said overnight he will impose a 35 percent tariff on Canadian products starting August 1, one of the highest levies among those he announced this week for US trading partners.

AFP