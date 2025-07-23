Calls for Wike’s removal political, baseless – Onoh

Former Southeast Spokesperson to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr. Josef Onoh, has described recent calls for the removal of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as politically driven and lacking in credible evidence.

In a statement, Onoh said the accusations, including claims of illegal land allocations and favoritism, were based on speculation and unverified reports. He noted that these claims appeared to be targeted at undermining the minister’s developmental efforts in the FCT.

Referring to the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended), Onoh pointed out that Section 36(1) guarantees every citizen the right to a fair hearing and presumes innocence until proven guilty. He argued that none of the allegations presented so far against Wike had been substantiated with verifiable documentation.

He also cited the Land Use Act of 1978, which gives the FCT Minister delegated authority from the President to administer land within the capital territory. “Minister Wike’s decisions have been made in accordance with the Abuja Master Plan and urban development goals,” Onoh stated.

Onoh, a former executive chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, said his knowledge of land governance reinforced his view that the large-scale land allocations in question were aimed at infrastructure development and affordable housing projects—not for private enrichment.

On the issue of land revocations, including that involving the University of Abuja and reports concerning embassies, Onoh said such actions fall within the Minister’s legal powers provided due process is followed.

Responding to rumors linking land allocations to Wike’s relatives, Onoh noted that the Minister had denied such claims, including those involving his sons. “There is no verified evidence showing land was allocated to any of his family members,” he said, adding that citizens—including the children of public officials—are entitled to apply for land under Nigerian law.

He emphasized that public officeholders are governed by the Code of Conduct for Public Officers under the Constitution, which prohibits conflicts of interest. “So far, no evidence has been presented showing that Minister Wike personally benefited from land allocations,” he noted.

Onoh also addressed claims that companies allegedly linked to the minister’s family had received land allocations. He said these remained unproven and had been denied by the Minister.

He criticized attempts to link President Tinubu to the matter, describing them as misleading. “The President has shown commitment to transparency by reportedly ordering a probe into the allegations. Relevant institutions such as the EFCC and ICPC operate independently and will take necessary action if credible evidence is provided,” he said.

On National Assembly oversight, Onoh observed that lawmakers have yet to act on the matter, which he believes suggests the absence of actionable proof.

While acknowledging the public’s right to scrutinize public officials, he urged critics to base their claims on facts and legal processes, not speculation. He highlighted the Minister’s achievements in urban renewal, infrastructure, and road development in the FCT as evidence of his focus on public service.

Onoh dismissed comparisons to former Humanitarian Minister Betta Edu as inappropriate, noting that Edu’s case involved documented financial irregularities while Wike’s case remains unproven.

In conclusion, Onoh maintained that the allegations were politically motivated and unsubstantiated. “Minister Wike’s reforms in the FCT are lawful and within the scope of his constitutional responsibilities. If anyone has credible evidence, they should present it to the relevant authorities instead of making public accusations,” he said.